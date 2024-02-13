Iraq confirms commitment to OPEC decisions on output, progress in resolving Kurdistan oil export dispute

(MENAFN) Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani reiterated the country's unwavering adherence to the production decisions set forth by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Speaking on Monday, Abdul Ghani affirmed Iraq's compliance with its second voluntary production cut announced in December, affirming that Iraq will not exceed a daily production of four million barrels. Currently, Iraq's oil exports hover between 3.35 to 3.4 million barrels per day, reflecting its commitment to OPEC agreements aimed at stabilizing global oil markets.



Addressing a significant development, Abdul Ghani disclosed advancements in negotiations with international oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan to resolve a longstanding dispute that had halted oil exports from the northern region. He emphasized that the resumption of exports from Iraqi Kurdistan hinges on the revival of production from fields within the region. Encouragingly, Abdul Ghani indicated that discussions with companies operating in Kurdistan are nearing a resolution, signaling optimism for a breakthrough in the near future.



In November, the Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs had underscored the importance of renegotiating existing production-sharing contracts in Kurdistan, transitioning them into profit-sharing agreements to facilitate the resumption of crude oil exports from the northern region. This strategic approach underscores Iraq's commitment to fostering equitable partnerships with international stakeholders while ensuring the efficient and sustainable management of its oil resources. As negotiations progress and potential solutions emerge, Iraq remains steadfast in its efforts to overcome obstacles and unlock the full potential of its oil industry.

MENAFN13022024000045015682ID1107844884