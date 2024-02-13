US government looks for superyacht auction amid ownership dispute

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the US government has disclosed that it allocates over seven million dollars annually for the upkeep of a lavish yacht seized from a Russian businessman under sanctions. The vessel in question, the "Amadia Yacht," measuring an impressive 106 meters in length and valued at a staggering USD300 million, was confiscated by Fijian authorities in May 2022. According to a memorandum presented by American authorities, the yacht is purportedly owned by Suleiman Karimov, a billionaire targeted by US Treasury Department sanctions in 2014 and 2018 due to Russia's involvement in conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.



Efforts to auction the opulent yacht have encountered resistance from Eduard Khudainatov, who asserts his ownership of the vessel. Khudainatov, who previously helmed the Russian state oil and gas giant Rosneft from 2010 to 2013, contends that the yacht cannot be confiscated as he, the rightful owner, is not subject to sanctions.



In a recent court filing addressed to US District Judge Dale Ho, federal prosecutors from Manhattan detailed the exorbitant monthly maintenance costs of the Amadia, averaging USD600,000. They argued that such extravagant expenses warrant the sale of the yacht at a public auction. Furthermore, prosecutors highlighted the breakdown of negotiations aimed at securing Khudainatov's payment for the yacht's maintenance costs.



Prior court documents from prosecutors have suggested that Khudainatov's involvement may be that of a "figure owner," concealing Karimov's actual role in the ownership of the yacht. Prosecutors emphasize that the ongoing maintenance payments are crucial to preserve the value of the luxurious vessel amidst the legal dispute over its ownership.

