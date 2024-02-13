Global Biometric Banking Market Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis To 2030 - Escalating Demand In Security And Consumer Electronics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Banking Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of the global biometric banking market looks promising with opportunities in the finger print, facial recognition, hand geometry, and iris recognition markets. The global biometric banking market is expected to reach an estimated $18.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of biometric systems in consumer electronics and the automotive industry and rise in security and reduced identity fraud.

Hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing focus on hardware-based security capabilities and the extended utilization of biometric technology in consumer electronics for authentication and identity purposes. Within this market, finger print will remain the largest segment due to swift integration of these technologies into consumer electronic devices.



Key Report Features



Market Size Estimates: Biometric banking market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Biometric banking market size by product, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Biometric banking market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, applications, and regions for the biometric banking market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the biometric banking market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



The study includes a forecast for the global biometric banking by product, application, and region.

Biometric Banking Market by Product



Hardware

Software Service

Biometric Banking Market by Application



Finger Print

Facial Recognition

Hand Geometry

Iris Recognition Others

Biometric Banking Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies biometric banking companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

This report answers the following key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the biometric banking market by product (hardware, software, and service), application (finger print, facial recognition, hand geometry, iris recognition, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



