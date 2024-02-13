(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Plastic Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type, By Additive, By End Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A comprehensive analysis reveals exponential growth within the Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market, bolstered by advancements in healthcare technology and expanding applications across various end-use industries.

The latest market research publication presents an extensive review of the rapidly expanding Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market. With a forecast extending through 2028, the report examines crucial market segments, identifying significant trends and opportunities poised to reshape the industry landscape.

The in-depth analysis spotlights the market's impressive growth trajectory, steered predominately by the healthcare sector's accelerating demand for antimicrobial plastics. These innovative materials are increasingly embraced as replacements for traditional materials in the production of medical equipment, attributed to their superior properties like hygiene and cost-effectiveness.

The emergence of advanced antimicrobial solutions, such as the zwitterion polymer coating developed by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles, underscores the sector's continuous innovations to address healthcare-associated infections and related challenges.

Fueling Demand Beyond Healthcare



Food and Beverage Packaging

Textile Industry Construction Sector

The versatility of antimicrobial plastics is evident from their expanding utility in food and beverage packaging, the textile industry, and the construction sector. The food and beverage industry, in particular, has witnessed a surge in the adoption of antimicrobial plastic packaging solutions.

These materials extend shelf life and improve safety without relying on preservatives or additional processing. Innovations, such as the FDA-approved antimicrobial food packaging by Symphony Environmental Technologies and partnerships like that between Microban International and Panaria Group, are indicative of the industry's growth dynamics and its pivotal role in market expansion.

Commodity Plastics Take the Lead

Within the antimicrobial plastic types, commodity plastics have emerged as the leading segment, finding extensive application across diverse industries due to their high impact strength and moisture resistance. The acquisition of SteriTouch by Polygiene in 2022 is demonstrative of the market's competitive nature and the strategic moves by key players to solidify their standing in the industry.

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Antimicrobial Plastic market.



BASF SE

Parx Materials N.V.

Microban International, Ltd.

King Plastic Corporation

Palram Industries Ltd.

RTP Company, Inc.

Sanitized AG

BioCote Ltd.

Milliken & Company Avient Corporation

Report Scope:

Antimicrobial Plastic Market, By Type:



Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

High-performance Plastics Others

Antimicrobial Plastic Market, By Additive:



Inorganic Organic

Antimicrobial Plastic Market, By End Use:



HealthCare

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Food & Beverage Others

Antimicrobial Plastic Market, By Region:



North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900