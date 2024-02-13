Logistics Robots Market Set To Reach $59.2BN By 2030, Driven By Automated Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logistics Robots Market

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Report Scope & OverviewIn a comprehensive analysis conducted by SNS Insider, the Logistics Robots Market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by key growth factors identified through meticulous research, revealing the industry's evolution into an era of automated efficiency.The Logistics Robots Market, valued at USD 17.12 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve remarkable growth, reaching a market size of USD 59.2 billion by 2030. This forecast is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate of 16.8% expected from 2023 to 2030, according to the SNS Insider report.► Key Players1. ABB Ltd2. KUKA AG3. Toyota Industries Corporation4. Fanuc Corporation5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation6. Kion Group Ag7. Toshiba Corporation8. Krones AG9. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.10. Omron Corporation11. Other PlayersDownload Sample Report of Logistics Robots Market:► Key Market Segmentation↪ By Type.Automated Guided Vehicles.Autonomous Mobile Robots.Robot Arms.Others (UAVs)↪ By Application.Palletizing & De-palletizing.Pick & Place.Transportation.Others (Shipment & Delivery)↪ By Industry.E-commerce.Healthcare.Retail.Food & Beverages.Automotive.Others (Consumer Electronics)► Market Report Scope:The integration of logistics robots heralds a transformative era, redefining traditional practices and ushering in a new wave of efficiency and automation. These versatile robotic systems play a pivotal role in minimizing reliance on human labor, automating a spectrum of tasks within warehouses, storage facilities, ports, and other logistical hubs. This fundamental shift towards automation is reshaping operational paradigms, enhancing productivity, and mitigating the potential for human error.The logistics robots landscape encompasses various categories, with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and robot arms at the forefront of innovation. AGVs, specifically designed for material transportation, are a cornerstone in logistics automation. These vehicles navigate through warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, utilizing predefined lane routes, signal pathways, or signal beacons for precise and efficient movement. AGVs contribute significantly to streamlined logistics processes, ensuring the seamless flow of materials from one point to another, all while minimizing manual intervention.In contrast, AMRs represent a cutting-edge advancement in logistics robotics. These robots leverage a sophisticated array of sensors, cameras, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine vision to navigate and perform tasks autonomously. AMRs possess the agility to adapt to dynamic environments, making them particularly well-suited for tasks that require flexibility and real-time decision-making. Their ability to optimize routes, avoid obstacles, and interact with their surroundings exemplifies the technological prowess driving the logistics robots market forward.Furthermore, robot arms, another integral component of logistics robots, bring a level of dexterity and precision to the automation landscape. These robotic appendages are adept at handling various tasks, such as picking and placing items, loading and unloading cargo, and performing intricate maneuvers in confined spaces. The incorporation of robot arms enhances operational efficiency by executing tasks with speed and accuracy, ultimately contributing to the overall effectiveness of logistics processes.In essence, the deployment of logistics robots signifies a paradigm shift in the logistics industry, where the fusion of robotics and automation is optimizing workflows, increasing efficiency, and ensuring the reliable and secure movement of goods. The marriage of AGVs, AMRs, and robot arms in logistics operations reflects a harmonious blend of advanced technology, paving the way for a future where human and robotic collaboration transforms the logistics landscape.► Market Analysis:Logistics robots stand as the linchpin in a revolutionary era, where their multifaceted contributions play a pivotal role in revolutionizing operational paradigms and shaping the future of efficient supply chain management. Central to this transformation is the profound impact on operational efficiency, error reduction, and the optimization of warehouse management, resulting in substantial cost savings for businesses. The seamless integration of logistics robots into daily operations streamlines processes, expedites tasks, and minimizes the inherent risks associated with human errors, thus fostering a more robust and reliable logistics ecosystem.Fueling the expansion of the logistics robot market are unprecedented technological advancements within the realm of robotics. Enhanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning collectively empower logistics robots, rendering them more potent, adaptable, and cost-effective. These advancements propel the market forward, addressing the evolving needs of industries by providing sophisticated solutions for intricate logistics challenges.An emerging focal point in the logistics robot landscape is the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability within the logistics sector. The adoption of electric-powered logistics robots is gaining momentum, aligning with the broader trend towards eco-friendly logistics operations. By reducing reliance on traditional fuel sources, these robots contribute to a greener and more sustainable logistics infrastructure, meeting the growing demand for environmentally conscious practices within the industry.Furthermore, the logistics robot industry holds significant promise in emerging regions characterized by expanding logistical infrastructure. Particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas experiencing substantial trade growth, logistics robots present a viable solution to meet the evolving demands of an interconnected world. As logistical needs burgeon in these regions, the deployment of logistics robots is poised to play a crucial role in optimizing processes, ensuring timely deliveries, and enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.► Segment Analysis:In the Logistics Robots Market, the Cantilever Racking System emerges as the dominant force within the system type segment, offering efficient and flexible storage solutions. This prominence is attributed to the system's capability to optimize warehouse space and enhance accessibility. Among industrial verticals, the retail sector takes center stage, leveraging logistics robots for streamlined inventory management and efficient order fulfillment processes. The retail industry's emphasis on operational efficiency and the need for seamless supply chain operations contribute significantly to its dominance in the utilization of logistics robots, marking a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics.► Key Regional Development:North America commands the largest share in the logistics robot market, attributed to the increasing construction of warehouses and distribution facilities. The region's growth is fueled by investments in smart manufacturing, automated warehouses, and the rising demand for logistics robots across sectors like e-commerce, retail, and healthcare. Strict safety regulations and the need to avoid hazardous situations further contribute to the region's market dominance. In Europe, the automotive and industrial sectors drive substantial revenue, with the Robotics as a Service (RaaS) business model gaining traction. The region's focus on logistics solutions extends to non-manufacturing industries, such as major e-commerce enterprises and hospitals leveraging professional service robots.► Key Takeaways:. The Logistics Robots Market is set to surpass USD 59.2 billion by 2030, fueled by automated efficiency and technological advancements.. Cantilever Racking Systems and the retail sector dominate system types and industrial verticals, respectively.. North America leads in market share, driven by increased warehouse construction and demand across various sectors.► Recent Developments:↪ CEVA Logisticsintegrates Boston Dynamics robots at its transload facility.↪ Kuka expands its mobile platform portfolio with a new autonomous mobile robot for intralogistics.Get Full Report of Logistics Robots Market:TABLE OF CONTENTS (TOC)1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Logistics Robots Market, By Type8.1 Automated Guided Vehicles8.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots8.3 Robot Arms8.4 Others (UAVs)9. Logistics Robots Market, By Application9.1 Palletizing & De-palletizing9.2 Pick & Place9.3 Transportation9.4 Others (Shipment & Delivery)10. Diesel Engines Market By Industry10.1 E-commerce10.2 Healthcare10.3 Retail10.4 Food & Beverages10.5 Automotive10.6 Others (Consumer Electronics)Continue...



