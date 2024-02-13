Shannon K Wins A Coveted World Entertainment Award And Performs Live At SIM Jam L.A. During Exciting GRAMMY Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shannon K accepts the Best Global Traditional Song award for "Pehla Pehla Pyar."

Shannon K performs at SIM Jam LA during GRAMMY Week

Shannon K embraces the nostalgia of Hollywood glam for The GRAMMY Awards

The singer's Sony Music-released cover of“Pehla Pehla Pyar,” composed by Prem & Hardeep, written by Praveen Bharadwaj, wins Best Global Traditional Song award.

- Shannon KLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst the glitz and glamour of GRAMMY Week, actor-singer Shannon K emerged as a shining star, captivating audiences with her talent and grace. The 22-year-old sensation not only took home a prestigious World Entertainment Award (WEA) for Best Global Traditional Song but also graced the stage at SIM Jam LA, setting the scene for a whirlwind week culminating at the GRAMMY(R) Awards.In a heartwarming acceptance speech at the WEA awards ceremony held in Hollywood on February 2nd, the elegant 22-year old encouraged fellow artists to“keep shining your light” in the world. Nominated for Best New Artist as well, Shannon K's Sony Music-released cover of“Pehla Pehla Pyar,” originally composed by Prem & Hardeep and written by Praveen Bharadwaj captured judges' hearts, securing her the win. The song's music video, produced by American Dreams LLC, has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube .Eager to share her music live, Shannon K welcomed an invitation to perform at SIM Jam LA, a female-focused music event that kicked off the week with a bang at the hip The Love Song Bar in DTLA on February 1st. Showcasing her multi-lingual talent for singing in Hindi and English, she performed "The Fall" and her hit single "Run" leaving the crowd cheering. Also performing that evening were her sisters in music: Natalie Jean, Amy McAllister, Anita Lerche, Justine Blazer, Nicki Kris, and Noshir Mody. Learn more about the organization at SistersinmusicBeyond her musical endeavors, Shannon K's flair for fashion shone bright during GRAMMY Week as the Creative Director of Lumiere Runway. From glamorous sequined dresses to retro-inspired accessories, her ensembles paired modern style with nostalgic Hollywood charm, perfectly complementing her radiant persona.Currently residing in Los Angeles, Shannon K's Indian roots and British upbringing influence her versatile work and global appeal. After studying at the Royal School of Music and LA Film School, she collaborated with 4x GRAMMYR Award winner Poo Bear, to produce her well-received single,“A Long Time,” and Academy Award nominated and GRAMMY-winning producer Kyle Townsend on the powerful anti-bullying track“Give Me Your Hand” which won the Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song. Shannon K's daily adventures as a singer, actor, and social influencer (10M+) can be found on her Instagram, and her music is available everywhere including Spotify. An advocate for Animal Welfare, she recently published a children's book promoting animal adoptions, titled Cocoa and Tom, which can be purchased on Amazon.For media interviews, music materials, or partnerships with Shannon K, please contact ...#AwardWinningSinger #IndianAmerican #AAPI #SingerSongwriter #ShannonK #RisingStar #author #acting #modeling

Watch "Pehla Pehla Pyar" by Shannon K