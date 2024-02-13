Radiologist, Dr. Thomas Mccann Awarded As Reviewed And Approved NJ Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Thomas McCann has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit. Dr. McCann specializes in Musculoskeletal Radiology and is board certified by the American Board of Radiology. He offers services such as Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology at his practice, Lourdes Imaging Associates, PA. Lourdes Imaging Associates, PA has been trusted for quality medical imaging in Camden County for more than 30 years.Dr. McCann attended medical school at UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School prior to completing his residency and fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.Currently, Dr. McCann is affiliated with Lady of Lourdes Medical Center and is an active member of the American Board of Radiology.To learn more about Dr. Thomas McCann please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

