ECB Issues Statement Over Rehan Ahmed's Visa Issue, Thanks Local Authorities

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Feb 13 (IANS) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday issued a statement on the visa issue with spinner Rehan Ahmed, who was stopped from exiting Hirasar Airport in Rajkot due to insufficient paperwork upon arrival from Abu Dhabi with the rest of the English team after a mid-series break, ahead of the third Test.

ECB expressed gratitude for the support of local authorities and assuring Ahmed's continued preparation with the squad for the third Test.

"We were advised, on returning to India, that there was paperwork discrepancy with Rehan Ahmed's visa. The local authorities at Rajkot Airport were supportive, enabling Rehan entry on a temporary visa. The correct visa should be processed and issued in the coming days. He will continue to prepare with the rest of the squad ahead of the third Test," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Due to a long break between the second and third Tests, the England team travelled to Abu Dhabi to spend time with their families. Ahmed has featured in both of the Test and has eight scalps under his belt.

Ahmed was stopped from exiting the Hirasar airport due to lack of multi-entry visa while flying back from the UAE for the second time in the last 30 days. Having only a single-entry visa to India, the spinner was stopped by airport authorities, causing the England squad to wait at the airport until the necessary formalities were sorted out in the afternoon, Sportstar reported on Monday.

With the help of local authorities, Ahmed was granted a two-day visa at the earliest and the remaining paperwork will be completed well in time before the scheduled start of the match.

The five-match Test series between India and England is levelled at 1-1 as both the team gears up for the third Test starting from January 15 at Rajkot.

