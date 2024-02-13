Russian shipments to Europe fall in 2023 amid cuts in energy purchases

(MENAFN) The Russian customs agency revealed on Monday that exports from Russia to Europe experienced a substantial decline in 2023, plunging by more than two-thirds. This sharp decrease, amounting to a 68 percent drop, was primarily attributed to the significant reduction in European Union purchases of Russian oil and gas. The European Union's decision to suspend most energy-related transactions with Russia was a direct response to Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, marking a strategic move to exert economic pressure on the Russian government.



According to reports from the Russian Interfax agency, citing the Customs Authority, exports to Europe totaled USD84.9 billion in 2023, signaling a significant downturn in trade relations between Russia and European countries. As a result of the diminished European market, Asia emerged as the primary destination for Russian energy exports, experiencing a notable increase of 5.6 percent to reach USD306.6 billion.



In light of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, the Russian government ceased the publication of various economic statistics, including detailed trade data with individual countries. This move has limited the availability of comprehensive insights into Russia's economic activities, further obscuring the impact of geopolitical tensions on trade dynamics.



Meanwhile, separate data from Chinese customs authorities revealed a notable surge in bilateral trade between China and Russia, reaching a record high of USD240 billion in the past year. This significant uptick underscores the deepening economic, commercial, and political ties between Beijing and Moscow amidst geopolitical shifts and uncertainties.



Furthermore, recent disclosures from the Russian Central Bank highlight a significant milestone in the adoption of the Chinese yuan within the Russian financial system. For the first time ever, balances denominated in Chinese yuan surpassed those in US dollars, signaling Russia's increasing reliance on the yuan as an alternative currency amid sanctions-related challenges linked to access to the dollar. These developments reflect the evolving economic landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions and shifting global alliances.

