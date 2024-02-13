Investcorp Capital unveils future investments in multiple regions

(MENAFN) Hazem Bin Qasim, Co-CEO of Investcorp Capital, has announced plans to unveil details regarding the company's upcoming investments in Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and infrastructure projects in the United States in the forthcoming weeks. Speaking during an interview with "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia," Bin Qasim highlighted the company's favorable investment status, characterizing it as being in a promising position.



Bin Qasim elaborated on Investcorp Capital's strategic focus on directing investments towards global infrastructure sectors in the near future. With assets under management totaling USD5 billion in this domain, the company aims to capitalize on opportunities within this lucrative market segment. Additionally, he revealed that Investcorp allocates between USD3 to USD5 billion globally for investments in private companies and real estate ventures.



The Co-CEO underscored the remarkable growth trajectory of Investcorp Capital, noting that the company's assets under management have surged from USD10 billion to USD50 billion over the past seven years. This exponential increase, Bin Qasim attributed, is a testament to Investcorp's expansion strategies across diverse markets, including the Gulf region, India, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.



Looking ahead, Bin Qasim expressed optimism about Investcorp's prospects, anticipating the launch of at least one company in the Saudi market in the coming months. This strategic move aligns with the company's overarching goal of expanding its footprint in key markets and leveraging emerging opportunities to drive sustained growth and profitability.

