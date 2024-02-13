Taliban Must Fulfil Commitments Before Recognition: The White House

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The spokesperson for the National Security Council of the White House says that the Taliban government has not fulfilled its commitments and will not be recognized until it does so.

John Kirby also added that Washington has made no effort towards“normalizing” the Taliban.

The spokesperson for the National Security Council of the White House stated in a press briefing that there has been no change in US policy towards the Taliban.

In response to a question about whether America sees the second Doha meeting as an attempt to normalize the Taliban, he said that no efforts towards“normalization” or recognizing the Taliban have been made by Washington.

Over the past two and a half years of their rule, the Taliban have imposed extensive restrictions on education, participation in society, and women's employment.

Furthermore, the Taliban government has not responded positively to repeated requests from the region and the world for the formation of an inclusive government.

Additionally, based on several reports, the Taliban have maintained their relations with terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, raising concerns about Afghanistan being used against other countries.

So far, no country officially recognizes the Taliban government, largely due to the Taliban's failure to fulfil their commitments, especially regarding women's rights.

The international community remains concerned about the Taliban's intentions and actions, particularly regarding terrorism and human rights.

Until the Taliban demonstrate genuine commitment to their obligations and engage constructively with the international community, their legitimacy will continue to be questioned and their recognition withheld.

