LIFT Intersects 11 M At 1.52% Li₂o At Its Nite Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

Highlights:

YLP-0177: 11 m at 1.52% Li 2 O, (Nite)

and: 1 m at 1.19% Li2O



YLP-0179: 12 m at 0.64% Li 2 O, (Ki)

including: 3 m at 1.39% Li2O

and: 5 m at 0.56% Li2O

including: 2 m at 1.22% Li2O

Discussion of Results

This week's drill results are from 1,184 m drilled across eight holes on the Nite, Ki and BIG West pegmatite complexes. A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments,“This week's results show the high-grade nature of the Nite pegmatite. 11 meters at 1.52% Li2O is an excellent result and shows that there is further potential along strike to the southwest and downdip at the Nite pegmatite.”





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling has been thus far focused on the Near Field Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

Nite Pegmatite

The Nite pegmatite complex comprises a north-northeast trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.4 km of strike length and dips approximately 50°-70° degrees to the east. The northern part of this complex consists of a main dyke flanked by one or more thinner dykes whereas the southern part comprises a fanning splay of 5-10 thinner dykes that is up to 200 m wide.

YLP-0174 explored the Nite pegmatite approximately 100 m from its northern end and 50 m beneath the surface. Drilling intersected three pegmatite dykes ranging from 2-5 m wide for cumulative pegmatite of 9 m over 27 m of core. The deepest of these three dykes returned 0.82% Li2O over 3 m.

YLP-0177 was drilled to test the Nite pegmatite ~600 m from its southern mapped extent and 100-150 m beneath the surface. Two previously released holes drilled on the same section returned 1.40-1.50% Li2O over 10-11 m from intersections located both 100 m up-dip (YLP-0142) and down-dip (YLP -0182) of YLP-0177. New drilling intersected a 16 m dyke preceded by four 1-7 m dykes for cumulative pegmatite of 31 m over 72 m of drill core. Assays returned a composite of 1.52% Li2O over 11 m from the thick dyke as well as 1.19% Li2O over 1 m from one of the thinner ones (Table 1 & 2, Figures 2 & 3).





Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Nite pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 3 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0177 with results as shown in the Nite pegmatite dyke with a 11 m interval of 1.52% Li2O.

Ki Pegmatite

The Ki pegmatite is a north-northwest trending corridor of dykes that extends for at least 1.3 km on surface and dips steeply to the southwest. The southern part of the corridor consists mostly of one large dyke and several narrower flanking dykes that sum to a constant pegmatite width of around 25 m. The northern part consists of two relatively thick dykes that are between 50-150 m apart, with the western dyke comprising the northern extension of the large dyke to the south and the more eastern dyke referred to as the Perlis pegmatite.

YLP-0178 was drilled on the Ki dyke in the northern part of the corridor, 100 m along strike and northwest of YLP-0179 (see below), 100 m from the northern mapped extent of the dyke, and 50 m beneath the surface. Drilling intersected three dykes between 1-13 m in width for cumulative 24 m of pegmatite over 44 m of core. Assays returned no significant results.

YLP-0179 was also drilled to intersect the Ki dyke 50 m beneath the surface, with the hole collared in-between along-strike step-out holes drilled 100 m northwest (YLP-0178, see above) and to the southeast (YLP-0184; 1.11% Li2O over 13 m). Drilling intersected a 15 m wide dyke flanked by several 1-6 m wide dykes, for cumulative pegmatite of 23 m over 60 m. The thick dyke returned an assay composite of 0.64% Li2O over 12 m that includes 3 m of 1.39% Li2O whereas the upper-most dyke returned 0.56% Li2O over 5 m including a 2 m interval of 1.22% Li2O (Table 1 & 2, Figures 4 & 5).





Figure 4 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Ki pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 5 – Cross-section of YLP-0179 which intersected the Ki pegmatite dyke with a 12 m interval of 0.64% Li2O.

BIG West Pegmatite

The BIG West pegmatite complex comprises a northeast-trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.5 km along strike and is steeply west dipping to subvertical. The complex is bound by two relatively continuous dyke structures that are 50-100 m apart in the northern half of the corridor and 150 m apart in the south. These dykes are here referred to as the east-bounding (EB) and west-bounding (WB) dykes. Descriptions below are ordered from southern- to northern-most.

YLP-0173 tested the WB dyke approximately 500 m from its southern mapped extent and 100 m beneath the surface. Drilling intersected three dykes separated by 40-65 m of country rock, with each interval comprising 5-8 m of pegmatite over 5-12 m of core. Assay composites for the lower-most dyke returned 1.20% Li2O over 3 m.

YLP-0181 was drilled ~500 m from the northern mapped extent of the WB and EB dykes to, respectively, test pierce points at <25 m and 50 m below the surface. The WB dyke is 8 m wide and returned negligible grade. The EB dyke comprises a 10 m wide pegmatite flanked by at least three dykes between 1-5 m in width, for cumulative 19 m of pegmatite over 33 m of core. Assays were generally low but include 1.16% Li2O over 1 m from the thick dyke and 0.91% Li2O over 1 m from one of the thinner dykes.

YLP-0172 was collared just east of the WB dyke to test the EB dyke approximately 250 m from its northern mapped extent, 50 m below the surface, and 100 m up-dip of YLP-0176 (see below). Drilling intersected 14 m and 9 m wide dykes separated by 11 m of country rock, with the upper dyke returning an assay composite of 0.67% Li2O over 7 m (including 1.38% Li2O over 3 m) and the lower one returning 0.51% Li2O over 9 m (including 0.99% Li2O over 4 m).

YLP-0176 was drilled on the same section as YLP-0172 to intersect the WB dyke <25 m beneath the surface and the EB dyke at 150 m, 100 m downdip of YLP-0172 (see above). The WB dyke is 14 m wide and returned negligible grade. The EB dyke comprises a 16 m wide main dyke flanked by four dykes between 1-2 m in width. The thickest dyke returned an assay composite of 0.56% Li2O over 10 m that includes a 1 m interval of 1.42% Li2O. The thin dykes returned negligible grade (Table 1 & 2, Figure 6).





Figure 6 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG West pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.



Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release