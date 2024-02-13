BSD Capital Introduces Executive Office Suites At Lakeland Town Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lakeland Town Center is excited to announce the launch of its newest offering – Executive Office Suites.

- Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD CapitalLAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lakeland Town Center , a prominent retail shopping center in Lakeland, Florida, is excited to announce the launch of its newest offering – Executive Office Suites . With a total of 16,000 square feet dedicated to these flexible workspaces, Lakeland Town Center is redefining the concept of office accommodations for professionals in the area.Designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses, the Executive Office Suites at Lakeland Town Center provide an array of features and amenities to facilitate productivity and success. Ranging in size from 200 square feet to 2,000 square feet, each suite offers flexibility and customization, catering to solo practitioners, small teams, and growing businesses alike.One of the standout features of the Executive Suites is the all-inclusive rental package, which covers essential utilities and services, including internet, electricity, water, insurance, common area maintenance, cleaning and upkeep, as well as security features. This hassle-free approach allows tenants to focus on their work without the burden of managing multiple bills and expenses."We are thrilled to introduce our Executive Suites, providing professionals in Lakeland with a convenient, cost-effective, and flexible workspace solution," said Sharon Sharaby, COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital . "Whether you're a lawyer, accountant, or leading a small team, our suites are tailored to meet your specific needs and elevate your business to new heights," said Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital.With pricing starting at just $499 per month, the Executive Suites at Lakeland Town Center offer unbeatable value for professionals seeking quality workspace in a prime location. Ideal for lawyers, accountants, and small teams, these suites provide the perfect environment for productivity, collaboration, and growth.For businesses looking to establish themselves in a vibrant and dynamic setting, Lakeland Town Center's Executive Suites present an unparalleled opportunity to thrive. Interested parties are invited to schedule a tour and discover the endless possibilities awaiting at Lakeland Town Center.About Lakeland Town Center:Lakeland Town Center is a premier retail shopping destination located in the heart of Lakeland, Florida. With a diverse selection of stores, restaurants, and entertainment options, Lakeland Town Center offers a unique shopping experience for visitors of all ages. In addition to retail spaces, Lakeland Town Center also provides innovative workspace solutions through its Executive Suites, catering to professionals seeking convenience, affordability, and quality in their workspace

BSD Capital

BSD Capital

+1 954-955-6222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram