Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan Joins BJP (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with which he will start his new political inning, here on Tuesday.

Chavan, 66, was accorded a warm welcome to the BJP by state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar and other senior leaders, at the state party headquarters here this afternoon.

Other seniors like Pravin Darekar, Girish Mahajan, Harshavardhan Patil, were also present to receive Chavan at the BJP office.

He was officially inducted to the BJP with Bawankule signing his membership form amid cheers and applause by the gathering and celebrations outside the BJP office in his hometown Nanded.

Earlier this morning, speaking to mediapersons, Chavan said that he would start a new chapter in his political career with the BJP from now.

The two-time ex-CM is likely to be nominated as a BJP candidate for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

On Monday, Chavan dropped a bombshell when he abruptly quit the Congress Party, with which he was associated for over 40 years, and also as the sitting MLA from Bhokar.

