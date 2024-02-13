TRACECA Fund Is Launching In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova
The work on the European-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor
(TRACECA) Fund establishment has been started, and the Fund may
start operating next year in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the statement of Rufat Bayramov, Azerbaijan's
TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission's national secretary.
According to his speech, work is currently being done as per the
foundation's charter.
"This year, the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission meeting
will be held in Iran. We are preparing all the documents before the
meeting so that a decision on fund creation can be made at the
meeting. The fund can start operating next year," he said.
"All TRACECA countries, international commercial companies, and
other interested parties will be invited to the fund. The main goal
of creating the fund is to develop TRACECA and implement
infrastructure projects when it is necessary," Bayramov added.
It is worth noting that TRACECA is a special project implemented
within the technical assistance framework provided by the European
Union to the CIS. 8 countries founded the project in May 1993 at
the conference held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
