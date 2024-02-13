Coe Committee Of Experts Praise Azerbaijan's Efforts In Combating Terrorist Financing

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Council of Europe's Committee of Experts on the Evaluation
of Measures to Combat Money Laundering and the Financing of
Terrorism (MONEYVAL) has published a long-awaited evaluation report
on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The report assesses the work done in Azerbaijan over the past
five years on several criteria and the successes achieved. The work
done is also recognised as acceptable. Various recommendations were
given on further work in these directions.
The work done in the field of investigating terrorism financing
offences was highly appreciated.
The document notes that Azerbaijan has achieved a high level of
efficiency in combating the financing of terrorism. The authorities
have demonstrated their ability to successfully investigate
terrorist financing offences (seven convictions were issued during
the evaluation period).
It is worth noting that this is the first time MONEYVAL's
investigation of terrorist financing crimes in Azerbaijan has been
highly appreciated.
In recent years, the criminal case results conducted by the
Azerbaijan State Security Service regarding terrorism financing and
related crimes significantly exceeded the similar average
statistics of the member states.
The Azerbaijan Republic was the only country that was evaluated
as a high indicator of the effectiveness of the terrorist financing
crimes investigation among the countries that MONEYVAL published
evaluation reports for during the last year.
Despite being in a complex geopolitical space, the stability and
peace established as a result of successful state policies, as well
as the resolute work carried out in recent years in the direction
of the fight against terrorism and terrorist financing, make
Azerbaijan an attractive country for investment and tourism in the
international arena. As head of state Ilham Aliyev said,
"Azerbaijan has earned the image of a "security island".
