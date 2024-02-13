               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Session Of Constitutional Court Plenum Reviews Outcomes Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


2/13/2024 3:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 13, chaired by Farhad Abdullayev, a session of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan commenced.

During the session, in accordance with the special constitutional procedure based on the materials received from the Central Election Commission regarding the outcomes of the snap presidential election held on February 7, 2024, the Constitutional Court is examining constitutional matters.

