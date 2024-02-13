Session Of Constitutional Court Plenum Reviews Outcomes Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 13, chaired by Farhad Abdullayev, a session of the
Plenum of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan
commenced.
During the session, in accordance with the special
constitutional procedure based on the materials received from the
Central Election Commission regarding the outcomes of the snap
presidential election held on February 7, 2024, the Constitutional
Court is examining constitutional matters.
