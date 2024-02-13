Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 397,080

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 397,080 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and February 13, 2024, including 1,090 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,424 (+8) enemy tanks, 12,004 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 9,500 (+19) artillery systems, 981 multiple rocket launchers, 667 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 332 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,332 (+30) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,882 cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,623 (+24) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,518 (+4) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.