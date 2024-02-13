Invaders Attack Dnipro With Kamikaze Drones, Several Hits Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones on the night of February 12-13, with several hits recorded in Dnipro.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"For the second consecutive night, there was a massive drone attack on the region. Our defenders destroyed ten Shaheds in the Dnipro district. However, several hits were also recorded in Dnipro," he said.

Lysak specified that an energy infrastructure facility had come under attack. A fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished by rescuers.

"The aggressor also hit an infrastructure facility. A fire also broke out there. The blaze was promptly put out," he added.

War update: 84 combat clashes on front lines in past day

Lysak thanked all those who eliminate the consequences of Russian terror 24/7.

"Among them are heroes - energy industry workers. They have already returned the light to the residents of the Pavlohrad district after yesterday's attacks. Now they are working in the regional center. Power is back in almost all homes there," he said.

At the same time, Lysak noted that the Russian army fired artillery on the Nikopol district overnight. Explosions were heard in the district center and the Marhanets and Myrove communities.

According to him, three private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and another was ruined. Fifty solar panels were broken.

On the night of February 12-13, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 16 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.