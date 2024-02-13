MONEYVAL Brings Out Report On Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . The Committee of
Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the
Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) has published the long-awaited
evaluation report on Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The report stresses Azerbaijan's success over the last five
years across a variety of parameters, recognizing achievements and
making recommendations for future endeavors.
The findings of the inquiry into terrorism financing charges are
greatly welcomed.
"MONEYVAL recognizes Azerbaijan's significant progress in
combating terrorist financing, emphasizing the authorities'
successful investigation of such crimes (seven instances were
prosecuted during the evaluation period). Furthermore, Azerbaijan
has displayed extraordinary effectiveness in international
cooperation, with state officials being lauded for constructive aid
and outreach to other nations," the report said.
MONEYVAL's work uncovering terrorism financing charges in
Azerbaijan has received significant appreciation for the first
time.
In recent years, the results of criminal proceedings initiated
by Azerbaijan's State Security Service against terrorism financing
and related offenses have increased significantly, exceeding the
average statistics of EU member states.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan was the only country recognized as
having a high performance indicator in detecting terrorism
financing charges among those whose evaluation reports were
published by MONEYVAL in the previous year.
The report also observed that despite the challenging
geopolitical circumstances, Azerbaijan's stability and peace,
achieved through effective government policies and decisive efforts
in recent years to combat terrorism and its financing, make the
country an appealing destination (referred to by President Ilham
Aliyev as the "Island of Stability") for international investment
and tourism.
