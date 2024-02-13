               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FAO, Tajikistan Deliberate On Implementation Of Domestic Projects


2/13/2024 3:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 13. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Tajikistan discussed the implementation process of the organization's projects in the country, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Ismatullo Nasredin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, and Oleg Guchgeldiyev, Representative of FAO in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and FAO.

Tajikistan has been collaborating with the FAO since joining the organization in 1995. Initially, FAO assistance focused on implementing short-term emergency measures in response to locust outbreaks and providing support to the country during its transition to peaceful life after the civil war.

Subsequently, the focus of cooperation shifted towards implementing activities for recovery and development aimed at creating a sustainable agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search