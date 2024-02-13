FAO, Tajikistan Deliberate On Implementation Of Domestic Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 13. The Food and
Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Tajikistan
discussed the implementation process of the organization's projects
in the country, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the
issue was discussed during a meeting between Ismatullo Nasredin,
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, and Oleg
Guchgeldiyev, Representative of FAO in Tajikistan.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation
and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan
and FAO.
Tajikistan has been collaborating with the FAO since joining the
organization in 1995. Initially, FAO assistance focused on
implementing short-term emergency measures in response to locust
outbreaks and providing support to the country during its
transition to peaceful life after the civil war.
Subsequently, the focus of cooperation shifted towards
implementing activities for recovery and development aimed at
creating a sustainable agricultural sector and ensuring food
security.
