Oracle Helps Customers Drive Efficiency In Global Supply Chains

Oracle is introducing new logistics capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) . The updates to Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management , part of Oracle Cloud SCM, will help customers optimize logistics operations by increasing visibility, reducing costs, automating regulatory compliance, and improving decision-making.



Organizations are facing significant supply chain challenges – from component shortages to disrupted shipping routes , ever-changing global trade agreements, and volatile customer demand. To quickly adapt their supply chains to the changing global business environment, logistics professionals need agile and efficient processes that can help them successfully navigate regulatory compliance, reduce the likelihood of trade bottlenecks, and mitigate the impact of on-going shipping disruptions.

"The last few years tested the resiliency of global logistics operations and many organizations have struggled to adapt and insulate their business from ongoing disruptions," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can seamlessly manage transportation, global trade, and distribution processes. This helps them improve the speed and accuracy of operations, optimize service levels, address compliance, and mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions."

The new capabilities within Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management include:



Expanded Business Intelligence Capabilities: Enables customers to combine transportation and trade data with other operational data in Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence .

The augmented data

helps organizations improve decision-making and

global logistics performance

by providing a holistic, real-time view of the business.

Enhanced Logistics Network Modeling: Helps logistics managers to model different scenarios and compare different scheduling options for drivers. The enhanced Logistics Network Modeling capabilities help organizations quickly evaluate schedules, improve assignment decisions, and optimize fleet performance.

New Trade Incentive Program:

Enables customers to simultaneously automate support for multiple country-specific trade programs. Automating trade documentation helps organizations reduce manual processes, improve the accuracy and efficiency of trade program participation, and reduce duty and tax costs.

Updated Oracle Transportation Management Mobile App:

Support for third-party transportation service providers and fleet-managed drivers enables app users to bid on spot market shipments, capture shipment actuals, and launch maps. The added functionality and high configurability of the app helps improve the efficiency of logistics operations by providing users with a more intuitive and personalized experience. Improved Workbenches: Help logistics managers quickly and easily create highly configurable workbenches that provide a single view of operations. New workbench personalization and data visualization features help organizations increase productivity and improve business decisions.

"As a global business with offices in 143 countries and territories, we are continuously striving to improve visibility of global trade agreements and centrally manage cross-border business processes," said Gisele Belotto, Principal, Tax, International Tax - Trade and Customs, KPMG. "Using many of our own tools, as well as those of our alliance partners, we've been able to optimize our global trade processes and trade agreement qualification to increase efficiency, lower costs, improve controls, and reduce risk across our operations."

"With Oracle, we have been able to increase productivity and reduce time to process freight expenses significantly," said Satish Sharma, president APMEA, Apollo Tyres. "Oracle Transportation Management has helped expand our supply chain visibility and eliminated multiple rounds of audit checks and clerical work related to its freight settlement and auditing processes. The company has experienced a big jump in efficiency and reduced the number of errors."

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

