Japan, US Vow Cooperation For N. Korean Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The US and Japan pledged on Tuesday their continued close coordination, including cooperation at the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, in addressing human rights issues in North Korea, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

This came during a Tokyo meeting between the US special envoy for North Korean human rights Julie Turner and Japanese State Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshifumi Tsuge.

Tsuge said the issue of Japanese abductions by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s is a top priority for the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida administration with a time constraint, the ministry said in a press release.

Tsuge conveyed his appreciation to Turner for the strong support of the US government to resolve the abductions issue, saying, "I would like to continue to closely coordinate with the US."

In addition, the Japanese official expressed hope that the two countries would continue a close coordination, as well as among Japan, the US and South Korea in addressing North Korea's nuclear and missile issues. In response, Turner offered again full support for the resolution of the abductions issue, the ministry said.

Last week, the State Department said in a statement that Turner's visit to Japan and her next stop, South Korea, would underscore the US commitment to promoting human rights in North Korea, increasing access to uncensored information within the closed country, and empowering survivor voices advocating for concrete change. (end)

