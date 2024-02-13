Indonesia Wraps Up Election Campaigns, Gears Up For Presidential Elections Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- After three months, election campaigns concluded in Indonesia, Tuesday, as over 200 million voters prepare to cast their ballots in the presidential elections tomorrow, Wednesday.

Voters will also elect vice presidents, parliamentary representatives, and local legislative councils for cities, provinces, and regions.

Three candidates are competing for the next presidency of Indonesia: the former Commander of the Special Forces, current Defense Minister, and leader of the Great Indonesia Movement Party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, aged 72, marking his third attempt at the highest position in the country after losing to the current Indonesian President Joko Widodo, twice in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Also competing for the position is the former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, aged 55, with support from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, spearheaded by Megawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of the country's founding father Sukarno, the same party represented by Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

The third presidential candidate is Anies Baswedan, 54, former Jakarta governor, who presents himself as a Muslim amid controversies from his 2017 election win, capitalizing on Islamic opinions against opponent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Chinese-origin Christian commonly known as Ahok.

In recent polls, Subianto continues to lead significantly, especially since October when he announced Gibran Rakabuming as his vice-presidential candidate, which observers see this as an endorsement by Widodo for the Subianto-Rakabuming campaign.

With Subianto ahead in polls, observers question whether he can secure over 50 percent for a single-round win or if he will face a runoff against the second-place candidate in June.

Youth votes are expected to sway the election, with over half of eligible voters aged 17 to 40, and a third under 30.

Candidates are actively targeting this demographic through social media videos, music events, and promising policies on issues like unemployment, climate change, and corruption. (end)

