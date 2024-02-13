China Urges Israeli To Stop Military Operations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- China called on Israel Tuesday to stop military operations as soon as possible, and do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians, preventing a devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah.
An unnamed spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry made the remarks in response to a query about Israel's large-scale airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which caused heavy casualties, as well as its military's plan to launch ground offensive against Rafah.
"China is closely watching the developments in Rafah. We oppose and condemn acts against civilians and international law," the spokesperson noted. (end)
