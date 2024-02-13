UN Calls For Restoring Telecom In Sudan Urgently

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Several UN officials on Tuesday called for restoring communication network in Sudan to allow access humanitarian aid and other necessities in the country.

The UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths urged restoring communication network across Sudan immediately, pointing out the telecom blackout in Sudan was preventing people from accessing essential services.

The telecom blackout came at time when humanitarian needs in Sudan are at record highs, in which nearly 25 million people need humanitarian assistance this year, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the UN Stephane Dujarric said at a press conference.

Dujarric pointed out, the USD four billion humanitarian appeal, which the UN and its associates launched to assist Sudanese refugees and civilians.

Dujarric said that the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) provided a proactive protection of civilians, as well as shelters for the ones who were displaced by clashes in the disputed Abyei area between the Sudan and South Sudan.

He added that the Mission is also engaging with stakeholders at the national and community levels to calm tensions and coordinate to provide longer-term security and voluntary return options to those displaced.

The UN's data indicated that the Half of Sudan's population is about 25 million people that need humanitarian assistance and protection, and forced more than 1.5 million people to flee to neighboring countries across Sudan's borders.

In Sudan, Intensive hostilities continue to damage water supply systems and Diseases are prevalent at a time when two thirds of the population lacks access to health care, as well as Human rights violations are widespread.

Half of the funding called for by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs last year to provide aid to civilians in the Sudan were not met. (end)

amm













MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107844767