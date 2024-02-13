Israeli Occupation Kills Young Palestinian In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was martyred in a shooting by Israeli occupation forces in Qalqilya City, north of the West Bank, on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

"Mohammad Salmi, 20, was martyred when he was hit by bullets in his chest, shoulder and head in Qalqilya," the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, local sources were quoted as saying that Salmi was shot dead while he was in his vehicle when Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Qalqilya early Tuesday. (end)

