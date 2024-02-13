Israeli Occupation Kills Young Palestinian In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was martyred in a shooting by Israeli occupation forces in Qalqilya City, north of the West Bank, on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.
"Mohammad Salmi, 20, was martyred when he was hit by bullets in his chest, shoulder and head in Qalqilya," the ministry said in a press release.
Meanwhile, local sources were quoted as saying that Salmi was shot dead while he was in his vehicle when Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Qalqilya early Tuesday. (end)
nq
MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107844766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.