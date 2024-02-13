Jordan's Tourism Sector Flourishes Under King's Vision For Modernization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Since assuming constitutional powers, His Majesty King Abdullah II has propelled Jordan into a new era of tourism, positioning the Kingdom on the global tourism map with a forward-looking vision that capitalizes on its deep-rooted cultural heritage.With unwavering commitment to development and prosperity, Jordan has steadily advanced towards a remarkable tourism and antiquities boom, as directed by the King and successive governments. Clear plans, encompassing large-scale projects and programs, have contributed to this progress.Despite the challenges posed by regional and international crises in recent years, the Kingdom has deftly navigated through these difficulties, emerging with historic successes in tourism income.Through strategic plans and smart strategies, Jordan has overcome crisis tunnels, ensuring safety and prosperity, and achieving unprecedented results.Over the past quarter-century, His Majesty the King has prioritized enhancing achievements and progress, with sustainable tourism development being a cornerstone of his vision.The King's royal commissions consistently urged successive governments to adopt this vision, reflecting his dedication to building a bright and prosperous future for the Kingdom.The tourism sector has received significant royal attention, with directives focused on providing the necessary capabilities and facilities to elevate the industry, making it advanced, distinctive, and alluring, showcasing Jordan's historical, environmental, and cultural assets.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al-Qaisi indicated that under the royal directives, the ministry has aligned its plans with the Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2033).The tourism sector is a focal point within the "Jordan as a global destination" axis, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to achieving the goals of the economic modernization vision.These goals include providing 99,000 job opportunities in the tourism sector, stimulating investment, and increasing tourism income.Regarding the achievements of the economic modernization vision's priority of "Jordan as a global destination," Al-Qaisi revealed that the tourism sector exceeded expectations in the past year.Tourism income reached 116 percent of the vision's goals, while visitor numbers surpassed estimated targets at 122 percent. In 2023, tourism income contributed about 15.6 percent to the gross domestic product, marking the highest percentage in 24 years.Furthermore, he highlighted the remarkable growth of the tourism sector during the reign of His Majesty the King, consistently surpassing annual targets.In 2023, the number of international visitors reached 6.354 million, generating tourism income of approximately JD5.254 billion. Moreover, the number of visits to tourist and archaeological sites in 2023 reached 6 million.The minister also emphasized that the tourism sector has witnessed a significant increase in employment, with the number of full-time workers reaching 54,856, marking a 169 percent increase since 1999.Efforts to integrate women into the tourism sector have been successful, with the number of female workers reaching 7,197.Under His Majesty's reign, the number of tourist establishments in Jordan has grown to 3,324, including 638 hotels in 2023, a 51 percent increase from 1999.The total number of hotel rooms has increased by 89 percent to reach 30,505 rooms in 2023, compared to 16,181 rooms in 1999.Additionally, Al-Qaisi indicated that tourist restaurants increased by 268 percent, reaching 1,233 in 2023, while tourist offices grew by 119 percent to reach 873 offices. The number of tourist guides also experienced a 97 percent increase, totaling 1,381 guides in 2023.The national tourism strategy for the years 2021-2025 has been updated in alignment with the vision of economic modernization. The Ministry has provided training to 950 job seekers, tourism sector workers, and tourism service providers in 2023.In terms of global recognition, Al-Qaisi highlighted the registration of four Jordanian sites on the World Heritage List: Umm al-Rasas (2004), Wadi Rum (2011), the Baptism Site (2015), and Salt (2021).Additionally, 14 sites have been included on the tentative list of World Heritage Sites, showcasing Jordan's rich heritage.Five elements of Jordanian cultural heritage have been registered on the List of Intangible World Heritage, including Al-Mansaf (2022), Al-Samer (2018), Bedouins in Petra and Wadi Rum (2008), and the line shared with Arab countries registered by the Arab League in 2021, along with the Palm File in 2022.In 2007, the illustrious archaeological site of Petra was rightfully listed among the Seven Wonders of the World, further enhancing its global prestige.Additionally, the Baptism Site gained approval as a prominent Christian pilgrimage site, with the Vatican adopting five Christian pilgrimage sites in Jordan: The Baptism, Mount Nebo, Makawar, Church of Our Lady of the Mountain, and Tel Mar Elias.Umm Qais Village and Al Sela village proudly earned recognition among the world's best tourist villages for the year 2023, showcasing Jordan's diverse and captivating attractions.Drawing attention to the Kingdom's growing prominence in medical and hospital tourism, Al-Qaisi revealed that in 2023, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) approved Jordan as a regional destination for such specialized services.This distinction reflects the country's advanced healthcare facilities and expertise, attracting visitors seeking high-quality medical treatments.In 2022, Madaba was honored with the title of Arab Tourism Capital, while Irbid secured the esteemed position of Arab Capital of Culture for the same year. These accolades highlight Jordan's rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene.Moreover, Jordan assumed the presidency of the UNWTO's Regional Commission for the Middle East , for a two-year term, further solidifying its commitment to promoting tourism in the region.Turning to international relations, Al-Qaisi emphasized the significance of cooperation in the tourism field, announcing the signing of 26 cooperation agreements, 13 memorandums of understanding, and 28 executive programs with friendly and brotherly countries, aiming to enhance collaboration and mutual growth in tourism.Jordan's hosting of the 49th annual meeting of the UNWTO's Regional Commission for the Middle East in June 2023 further showcased its role as an active contributor to regional tourism development.Moreover, the minister mentioned Jordan's chairmanship of the Arab League Council for the tourism sector, which resulted in the formulation of an action plan and program set to be implemented in the near future.Furthermore, Jordan's consistent participation in the annual youth summit held by the UNWTO in Italy further demonstrates its commitment to engaging with global tourism initiatives.Jordan's tourism sector continues to thrive, garnering global acclaim, and forging valuable partnerships. The Kingdom's rich cultural heritage, exceptional landmarks, and commitment to sustainable development position it as an exceptional destination for travelers around the world.