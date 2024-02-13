Minister Of Finance Attends High-Level Roundtable On Climate Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in high-level closed door discussion on climate finance, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Governments Summit 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The high-level roundtable aims to assess recently pledged climate finance initiatives, discussing their contributions and identifying additional steps to bridge remaining gaps. It focuses on enhancing financial sectors' readiness for private climate finance, involving policymakers in mitigating risks, and developing domestic capital markets, shaping the agenda for COP29 and facilitating dialogue and knowledge sharing.