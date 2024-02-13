Qatar, Unesco Discuss Enhancing Cooperation In Yemen, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Representative for the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the Unesco Regional Office in Doha H E Salah El Din Zaki Khaled yesterday.

They discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the enhancement of cooperation between Qatar and Unesco in Yemen and Afghanistan.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the State of Qatar's full rejection of targeting places of worship, educational institutions and other civilian objects.