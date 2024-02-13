Anocca Appoints Martin Welschof To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anocca AB, a leading TCR-T1 cell therapy company, today announced the appointment of Martin Welschof to its Board of Directors.



Martin Welschof is currently CEO of BioInvent International AB, a listed clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company. Martin holds a PhD in the field of recombinant antibody technology from the University of Bielefeld.

“We're delighted to welcome Martin to our board. He brings relevant biotech experience having launched and built successful businesses focused on drug development and drug discovery platforms,” said Hans Stråberg, Chairman of the board, Anocca.

Reagan Jarvis, Co-founder, and CEO, Anocca, added,“Martin will be an important contributor as we transition to a clinical stage company and further advance our precision T-cell therapies that have the potential to transform patient outcomes in a range of hard-to-treat solid tumour indications.”

Anocca recently gained a GMP license for the largest cell-therapy manufacturing facility in the Nordics, a key milestone in bringing its first TCR-T candidates to clinical trials and securing in-house manufacturing capacity for its expanding product pipeline.

“Anocca's unique approach and end-to-end capability from discovery to manufacturing puts it firmly at the forefront of establishing TCR-T therapy as a new modality for the treatment of cancer. The company has made impressive progress since its inception, and I look forward to working with the team as it pushes forward into the clinic,” said Martin Welschof, Anocca's newly appointed board member.

1 TCR-T therapies: T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies – a type of cell therapy that uses the natural targeting ability of T cells to identify and eradicate diseased cells like cancer.



About Anocca AB

Anocca is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company developing libraries of T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies to redefine the treatment of solid tumours. Our proprietary technologies have been designed to vastly expand TCR-T development allowing us to systematically generate treatments for the broadest patient populations, equipping the immune system against the most difficult to treat solid cancers.

Anocca operates an advanced research and development infrastructure, underpinned by custom software ecosystem and in-house clinical manufacturing and process development facilities. Our unique discovery platform uses programmable human cells to recreate and manipulate T cell immunity. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit our website.