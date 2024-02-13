Energy America Announces Strategic Distribution Channel To Support USA Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy America , a leading USA based solar module manufacturer, has announced the establishment of a strategic distribution channel to support residential, commercial, and industrial contractors, distributors, and developers in their supply of USA made solar modules for solar power projects. This move is in line with the company's commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and supporting the growth of the solar industry in the United States.



Energy America operates multiple production facilities in California and South Carolina, which allows them to produce high-quality solar modules that meet the strictest industry standards. With the establishment of this new distribution channel, the company aims to make their USA made solar modules more accessible to contractors, distributors, and developers across California and other states. This will not only support the growth of the solar industry but also contribute to the country's efforts towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy.



The strategic distribution channel will provide a streamlined and efficient process for contractors, distributors, and developers to access Energy America's USA made solar modules. This will include a dedicated team to assist with product inquiries, order processing, and logistics. The company is also offering competitive pricing and flexible payment options to make it easier for contractors, distributors, and developers to incorporate their solar modules into their projects.



"We are excited to announce the establishment of our strategic distribution channel to support the supply of our USA made solar modules for solar power projects. As a company, we are committed to promoting sustainable energy solutions and supporting the growth of the solar industry in the United States. With our multiple production facilities and dedicated team, we are confident that this new distribution channel will make it easier for contractors, distributors, and developers to access our high-quality solar modules," said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America.



Energy America's strategic distribution channel is now open for business and ready to support contractors, distributors, and developers in their solar power projects across California and other states. For more information, please visit their website or contact their dedicated team for assistance.

