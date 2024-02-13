Zeebu Token Records A 25% Surge In January: What Lies Ahead In February?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZBU, the token fueling the decentralized telecom invoice settlement platform Zeebu , experienced a noteworthy 25% increase in value during the first month of January, rising from $2.4 to $3.0, according to data from CoinMarketCap.Currently, the ZBU loyalty token is trading near its all-time high of $3.5, maintaining a value of $3.22 against the USDT pair with a 2.86% gain in the last 24 hours. The present positive trend is notably bullish, marked by the token's eighth consecutive green candle today, following a recovery from the ascending trend line.As the new year unfolds, crypto enthusiasts are met with excitement, with the space buzzing with new developments. Simultaneously, the performance of Zeebu, the Web3 Neobank for the telecom industry, has captured the attention of both seasoned institutional investors and newcomers due to its groundbreaking platform performance and the continuous growth of the ZBU token.What sets Zeebu's invoice settlement platform apart?Zeebu's B2B invoice settlement platform is reshaping digital transactions in the telecom industry by addressing significant challenges. Positioned as a unique, fast, seamless, and secure on-chain invoice settlement platform within the industry, Zeebu adds an extra layer of trust by providing transparency and reducing costs in cross-border transactions or invoice settlements.Since its introduction, Zeebu's blockchain-powered platform has revolutionized the telecom carrier industry. After a promising start, Zeebu achieved a major milestone amid new celebrations by facilitating a half-billion transaction volume. Consequently, Zeebu's B2B settlement platform has seen a significant increase in adoption among global telecom businesses, now boasting over 350 platform users.Unraveling the 25% Surge of ZBU Token in January: The stellar performance of Zeebu's platform has played a pivotal role in driving the astounding growth of the ZBU token. As Zeebu's B2B platform garnered attention in January, its native cryptocurrency, ZBU, impressed investors by reaching a new all-time high of $3.5 on January 21.The journey from ZBU's all-time low of $0.8 to $3.5 in just a few months has left investors astonished with an impressive gain of over 325%. Concurrently, the trading volume has shown continuous evolution, indicative of the growing interest among traders. Despite being a relatively new project, Zeebu has achieved considerable success, setting it apart as a distinctive and promising player in the cryptocurrency space.Zeebu Price Outlook: Anticipating February TrendsWith Bitcoin's resurgence, the global cryptocurrency market cap is on a trajectory towards its historical peak, propelling the altcoin market into a skyrocketing phase. Consequently, ZBU is anticipated to experience a series of unfolding bullish momentum in the coming weeks.Gate's recent Twitter post highlights ZBU's second inclusion in the trending coin category within the last ten days, adding a favorable aspect to the potential for a continued uptrend in the loyalty token this month.To gain insights into what lies ahead, a meticulous analysis of the ZBU token's price chart has been conducted. As of now, ZBU has seen a 9% increase in value this month, february.Analyzing the chart: The price structure reveals a formation of higher-lows and higher-highs above the bullish trendline. The recent rebound from this support level affirms that bulls are steering the loyalty token towards its all-time high.Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) are in bullish territory. The RSI is on the verge of entering the overbought zone, indicating the potential for a new all-time high within the $4-$5 range in February.Conclusion: While there is currently less volatility in the ZBU token, it signals that bulls are preparing for an upward push. The solid performance of Zeebu's B2B settlement platform, coupled with the ongoing bullish rally of the ZBU token, is attracting investor inflow into the market. Based on its remarkable past performance, ZBU is anticipated to reach a new all-time high, likely within the $4-$5 range and beyond, in February.

Mark Arvin

MyCryptoPress

...