(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aramco, LLC. has been given the green light to proceed with the financing of a 450MW solar farm in Boca Chica, Texas. This marks a significant step towards the development of the first round of solar farms in the area, which will support heavy industries and provide clean energy for current and future operations. The solar farm will be a major contributor to the state's efforts in promoting renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions.



The solar farm, which is set to be one of the largest in the state, will be a joint effort between Aramco, LLC. and several other companies, including, Energy America , and Ganymede. These companies will play a crucial role in the development of the solar farm, with Energy America and Ganymede serving as the main engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors, and module suppliers.



The solar farm will not only benefit the companies involved but also the local community. It is estimated that the project will create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase and provide ongoing employment opportunities once the solar farm is operational. In addition, the clean energy generated by the solar farm will contribute to reducing the state's reliance on fossil fuels and help in the fight against climate change.



"We are thrilled to receive approval for the financing of the 450MW solar farm in Boca Chica, Texas. This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy and our dedication to supporting the local community. We are proud to partner with, Energy America, and Ganymede in this endeavor and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the state of Texas," said Abdul Jamaal, CFO of Aramco, LLC.



The development of the 450MW solar farm in Boca Chica, Texas, is a significant milestone for Aramco, LLC. and its partners. It not only showcases their commitment to clean energy but also their dedication to supporting the local community and promoting economic growth. With the first round of solar farm development underway, the future looks bright for renewable energy in Texas.



Ganymede Utilities CEO, Zoheb Khan said complete project information will be released later on, modules will be supplied by Energy America's South Carolina Facility.



Ganymede Utilities and Energy America is part of Aramco's USA operations.

