Get Ready To Swoon And Sway With These V-Day Gifts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANSlife) Valentine's Day is around the corner, and what better way to express your love than with a thoughtful gift? This Valentine's Day, make every moment special with unique and meaningful presents from the curated list below

Celebrate Love

1. The Soul of Rose Valentine Bouquet by IGP

Start the week of love with the classic symbol of love – roses. IGP offers this stunning rose bouquet, including 50 high-quality Dutch red roses closely packed together in a luxury cylindrical box. Roses are always perfect to signify unconditional love and express those unspeakable feelings to your better half with a bouquet that speaks volumes.

2. Feel Good Bunches by Flower Aura

Celebrate Valentine's Day with premium flower bouquets, which are artistically arranged to convey feelings of love and affection. Thoughtfully picked flowers offer a deep feeling of love, making your special someone feel special. These magnificent arrangements will elevate the delight of gifting, making Valentine's Day an extraordinary celebration of love and connection.

Price range: Rs. 1500/- Rs. 5000/- Link to shop: floweraura

3. Colorful Love Bouquet with Sleeves by The Gift Studio

From luxury flowers to radiant blooms, nothing conveys the timeless language of love like a fragrant bouquet. The 45 Red Roses Arrangement promises to set hearts ablaze with its passionate intensity. Let nature paint a picture of your affection with A Beautiful Floral Arrangement, a vibrant symphony of blooms as unique as your love. Embrace the vibrancy of your love with the Colorful Love Bouquet with Sleeves, an explosion of bright, cheerful blooms bursting with joy.

Simply log onto to browse through the entire Valentine's Day collection and even build-your-own gift hampers.

4. Let Love Bloom by Interflora

Step into a world where love is more than words. It's an experience captured in every detail. Interflora's collection speaks the language of the heart through a carefully crafted assortment. From grand gestures like the opulent 365 red roses bouquet to sweet innocence embodied in teddy bears and vintage tags, each product echoes a unique facet of love.

With red and pink undertones and over-the-top designs, this collection is a flagbearer of love and revolves around the philosophy of enriching relationships through thoughtfully curated gifts. This Valentine's Day, Interflora aspires to revolutionize the essence of love through exquisite blooms featuring gifts that convey love through heartfelt gestures and beyond. It's not about the grandeur of the gesture but the depth of thought that defines offerings, aiming to spread love in its purest form.

Shop at: interflora

5. FNP's #ShadesofLove

The Valentine's Day gift collection from FNP is a testament to the diverse expressions of love. From timeless to playful, intimate to quirky, heartfelt to cheesy FNP has curated over 3000 exquisite gifts, priced from Rs 199 onwards

The assortment is a treasure trove of delights and features personalised flower bouquets bearing the name of the beloved, charming crochet dolls which are handmade expressions of love, unique personalised jewellery reflecting the recipient's personality, colourful 3D greeting cards, couple mugs, cushions, photo-frames all etched with quirky and adorable messages. Not only this the range is complete with fun couple's games adding excitement and laughter, love cookies, and delicious glazed cakes, all sprinkling sweetness and joy to the celebration.

Beauty & Grooming

1. Unveiling Love: Old School Rituals' Exquisite Valentine's Day Starter Box

This exquisite gift promises an exceptional self-care experience for your loved ones. The collection from Old School Rituals features masterfully crafted products, including the Hand-Worked Red Sandalwood and Saffron Cleansing Nectar for a revitalizing skin indulgence. Feel the refreshing touch of the Arrack of Mango and Lemon Sugar Exfoliating Jelly, delicately invigorating your skin. Pamper your lips with the Beets and Sweet Orange Concoction Lip Butter, delivering a burst of natural goodness. Elevate your hair care routine with the Handpicked 63-Herb Hair Elixir, a thoughtfully formulated blend that leaves your locks lustrous. Each product is a testament to the artistry of Old School Rituals, ensuring a delightful experience for your skin and senses with the finest ingredients.

Priced at Rs. 4410/- Available at oldschoolrituals

2. Love loud with YSL Beauty

Love has no boundaries. Because when we are together, skin to skin, the noise fades to silence and only hearts beat between us, composing the rhythm of our love. This year, YSL Beauty takes love further and bolder, celebrating Valentine's Day like never before. Beyond rules, beyond convention, beyond gender. Loud yet intimate, love gets a latex takeover as Valentine's gifting universe embraces the power and limitless edge of modern passion. This year, edgy latex turns red in YSL's unforgettable look and feel, with an unapologetically bold design for every type of love.

Product link: nykaa/yves-saint-laurent-libre-le-parfum; nykaa/yves-saint-laurent-new-y-men-eau-de-parfum

3. Mizu Bento for Valentine's Day By ILEM JAPAN

Elevate your Valentine's gift with ILEM JAPAN's Build-Your-Own Bento boxes. Customize your Mizu Bento with Hand Cream, Matcha, and Face mask for a refreshing trio. Each curated set reflects love and care, making them the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

Priced at Rs. 3,560/- Available at ilemjapan

4. Faces Canada

This Valentine's Day, elevate the art of gift-giving with a beauty selection that exudes love and glamour. From stunning eyeshadow palettes to long-lasting lipsticks in romantic hues, these makeup treasures will lend a touch of beauty to your love celebration.

Link to shop: facescanada

5. Neal's Yard Remedies Bee Lovely Range

Spread the warmth of love with Bee Lovely Range. Infused with the goodness of honey and uplifting orange essential oil, these products not only nurture the skin but also contribute to Save the Bees campaign, making it a gift that gives back.

Available at boddess

6. Celebrate the season of Love with Kiko Milano

This Valentine's Day give the gift of radiant beauty with Kiko Milano's new Skin Trainer Range. Renowned for its innovative beauty products, Kiko Milano has captivated beauty enthusiasts with this latest launch. Delight your loved ones this Valentine's Day by gifting them skincare essentials that will leave their skin radiant and prepared to sparkle on the festival of lights.

Available at all Kiko Milano stores across India.

7. O3+ D Tan Pack

O3+ D Tan Pack - your new go-to for achieving a flawless, sun-kissed glow! Get rid of stubborn tan lines and uneven skin tone caused by sun exposure. An award-winning product with Moisture lock action - Unlike other Dtan packs, this Dtan pack does not make the skin dry and delivers instant results guaranteed in 3 uses.

Priced at Rs. 1550/- Available at o3plus, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa and Purplle

8. Moira I Am Falling For You Pressed Pigment Palette

Love Letter Series was inspired by past and present love moments. Each palette features 15 shades of show-stopping shimmers, dual chromes, and mattes, perfect for creating lovely eye looks. Let us take you back to creating soft, dreamy, sultry, glamorous, and everything that brings you happiness.

Priced at Rs. 2,590/- Available at moirabeauty

9. A Valentine's Day skincare gift from Bayla Skin

This Valentine's Day, embark on a journey of self-love and enchantment with Bayla Skin's exquisite Skincare Gifting Guide. Illuminate your skin and elevate your natural beauty with meticulously curated products designed to pamper and rejuvenate.

Step into a world of sensory delight with Bayla Skin's Watermelove Acne Shield Foaming Face Wash. More than just a cleansing routine, it's an experience that awakens your skin. The refreshing essence of watermelon adds a delightful touch to your skincare ritual, leaving your face invigorated and ready to embrace love.

Discover more about Bayla Skin and their skincare wonders on Instagram: @baylaskin

10. Suroskie Rose Glass Skin Mist

This luxurious mist is like having your personal glass skin genie, granting your wish for a hydrated, glassy veil, whether worn alone or under or over makeup as a skin-improving highlighter. It's refreshing, lightweight, and highly moisturizing, with a powerfully radiant glow that lasts. Imagine having glass skin on tap, anytime, anywhere!

Priced at Rs. 1199/- Available on suroskie

11. Skeyndor Energizing Anti-Age Serum for Men

Revitalize your skin and combat the signs of ageing with Skeyndor's Energising Anti-Age Serum. This advanced serum is a powerful elixir that infuses your skin with an invigorating dose of energy, helping you achieve a more youthful and radiant complexion.

Priced at Rs. 3,240/- Availability: Click here

12. Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Gift Set

A young and playful expression of elegance, showcasing a truly Italian flavor. Celebrating chic girls with a sophisticated, fresh signature scent. This set contains Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Eau de Parfum for Women - 100 ml, Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Eau de Parfum for Women - 10 ml, and Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Body Lotion - 50 ml.

Priced at Rs. 12,200/-

13. Skinn By Titan Celeste & Sheer Perfume For Women Gift Set

This gift set of two perfumes Celeste and Sheer is what you would prefer to use. Celeste evokes the liveliness of a spring garden. With white floral notes and a touch of zing from peaches and pears, the dry sandalwood flirts with unexpected hints of patchouli. It is designed as a reflection of a playful mood with a flair for charming mischief. Sheer is a culmination of the most sensual fragrances. With fresh green pear and cheerful red strawberries, the sweet top notes are complemented by the elegance of floral elements and a dash of pink pepper.

Priced at Rs. 1,995/-

14. Clinique 3-Step Skin Type 3 Intro Kit

For oilier skin, get a 3-week supply of all 3 steps customized for your skin type. 3-step skincare keeps it simple, 3 steps, 3 minutes, twice a day. With consistent twice-a-day use, you'll see skin that's clear, radiant, and glowing. This kit includes liquid facial soap for oily skin, clarifying lotion, and Dramatically Different moisturizing gel.

Priced at Rs. 2,900/-

15. Bobbi Brown Elevated Essentials Skincare Trio Set

A limited-edition trio of skin-loving essentials in travel-ready sizes so you can glow on the go. The multitasking Vitamin Enriched Face Base nourishes, plumps, and primes skin for makeup, while it hydrates, brightens, and preps under-eyes for corrector and concealer. Extra Lip Tint smooths and softens lips with hydration, while delivering 24-hour plumping and a hint of color. The eye base helps moisturize and smooth under-eyes and reduces the look of dark circles over time. This set contains Mini Vitamin Enriched Face Base - 15 ml, Eye Base - 5 ml, and Mini Extra Lip Tint Bare Pink - 0.7 gm.

Priced at Rs. 3,100/-

16. SUGAR Cosmetic's Love Affair: Seductive Shades in LA LA LOVE, Just in Time for Valentine's!

Get ready to say hello to the latest shade additions of SUGAR LA LA LOVE 18HR LIQUID LIPSTICK this Valentine's- Burgundy Bae, Rose Revere, Peach Passion, Fawn Fling, and Chocolate Charm.

SUGAR LA LA Love lipsticks are irresistible non-sticky matte finish liquid lipsticks that offer a full-coverage formula that glides seamlessly and stays on your lips for up to 18 hours. Above all these lipsticks are 100% vegan and are highly pigmented whipped cream lip color allowing you to keep a perfect pout all day long! These lipsticks are enriched with buttery-smooth textures that will aid you in making your make-up game flawless. The SUGAR LA LA Love ever-lasting lipsticks come in chic packaging of a heart-shaped container.

Priced at Rs. 399/- Available on SUGAR COSMETICS and other e-commerce platforms.

17. The Body Shop Bloom & Glow British Rose Essentials Gift

For someone who is looking for a refreshing personal care treat, The Body Shop's British Rose Beauty Bag is the perfect gift. The Lather and Slather British Rose gift bag's contents are infused with the goodness of Britain's finest roses and are a head-to-toe-care package.

The box also contains a pink Bath Lily made with recycled plastics that gently cleanses and exfoliates your skin. With adorable packaging that is recyclable, the British Rose Treats gift box products contain ingredients sourced sustainably by the brand's Community Fair Trade Partners, who work to protect the environment while gathering raw materials.

Priced at Rs. 2745/- Link to shop: thebodyshop

18. Swiss Beauty BFF forever gift box

Celebrate the unbreakable bond of friendship and love this Valentine's Day with the Swiss Beauty BFF Forever Gift Set. The set comes packed with a range of beauty treasures, from dazzling eyeshadows to nourishing lip gloss, to add a touch of elegance. The Ultimate Eyeshadow is a standout in this collection, featuring highly pigmented shades that blend seamlessly for a stunning eye makeup look, ideal for special occasions. For a glossy and hydrated pout, the Plump Up Wet-Gloss is the perfect addition, ensuring her lips are ready for those memorable moments. The 3-in-1 Cheek-A-Boo face palette, with its blush, bronzer, and highlighter, enhances her facial features with a natural, radiant glow. The Slay Nail Paint comes in two beautiful shades for a long-lasting, high-shine finish to her nails. And for those who're always on the go, the On the Move lip palette offers a variety of lip shades to match any mood or outfit.

Priced at Rs. 1,374/-

19. LoveSpell Lip Kit by MARS Cosmetics

Celebrate the season of love with the enchanting NEW LoveSpell Lip Kit by MARS Cosmetics, a perfect Valentine's Day gift to adorn your loved one's lips with glamour and sophistication. This exquisite kit comprises a Matte Lipstick, Lip Liner, and Lip Gloss, providing a comprehensive trio for a flawless lip look. Available in five stunning variants - Red, Pink, Plum, Brown, and Mauve - this collection caters to diverse preferences. The LoveSpell Lip Kit is a harmonious fusion of elegance and versatility, allowing you to switch between two captivating finishes: matte for a bold statement or gloss for a touch of allure.

Priced at Rs. 577/- Available at marscosmetics

20. Lips love Laneige's bliss

This Valentine's Day, indulge in the sweetest gesture of love with Laneige's exquisite Lip Sleeping Masks. Presenting the enchanting Sweet Valentine Collection, featuring delightful flavors such as Gummy Bear, Sweat Candy, and Berry. Immerse yourself in the luscious essence of these uniquely crafted lip treatments, specially designed to pamper your lips with a burst of hydration. Celebrate this season of love with your loved ones with these charming and delicious lip-sleeping masks.

Available at all the products are available on Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and other leading E-commerce websites.

21. Marks & Spencer's Spiced Amber Eau De Toilette 100ml

Explore the powdery, sweet depths of the Spiced Amber eau de toilette from Discover range. Layering tones of woody cedar and elegant geranium on its amber heart, this subtly spiced scent is warm and intoxicating.

Product link: marksandspencer

22. Terra Wipes

This Valentine's Day, enhance your gift hamper with the eco-friendly and innovative TERRA wipes, available at terragentle. TERRA wipes bring a refreshing twist to traditional gifting by offering a sustainable and practical choice. These wipes are crafted with the environment in mind, made from 100% natural bamboo fiber, ensuring a gentle yet effective cleansing experience. Including TERRA wipes in your hamper is a thoughtful way to express care for your loved one's well-being while also promoting a greener lifestyle.

Fashion

1. ORRA Fine Jewellery

Comprising a breath-taking neckpiece, perfectly matched dainty earrings and an elegant bracelet, this set is the ideal gift for not just your loved ones, but also for yourself.

A standout feature of this box set is its unbeatable price of just Rs. 149,999. Link to shop: orra.i

2. Disney x Fossil Valentine's Day Collection

The Disney x Fossil Valentine's Day collection features special watches, jewelry, and leathers starring Disney's most iconic couple: Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Give the gift of wonder this Valentine's Day, with his and hers styles available for all lovebirds.

Available at select online and offline stores.

3. Find the perfect reflection of your loved one in symbolic collections by HER STORY

Crafted in 18K gold and precious materials, each collection takes nine months to be created in-house at the Maison's state-of-the-art, vertically-integrated atelier. From elegant rings and wristwear to striking necklaces and a variety of earrings, all these collections offer symbolic designs that are perfect for gifting.

The thoughtful selection of jewels can be discovered at the Maison's flagship boutique in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

4. Elevate Your Valentine's Day with Amaranté Jewels

Elevate your expression of love with their latest timeless diamond pieces that reflect the essence of romance. Renowned for their avant-garde designs and passion for perfection, Amaranté Jewels invites you to explore a spectrum of unique creations that redefine elegance. The diamonds, meticulously selected and crafted, embody the enduring symbol of love and devotion.

This year, create a lasting impression by choosing a stunning piece of diamond jewelry from their refined collection. Secure an appointment and embark on an exclusive diamond-studded date, immersing yourselves in the radiance of timeless love.

Booking by appointment only. Call +91 8879018586

5. Frederique Constant's Exquisite Watches for him

Frederique Constant is set to unveil a captivating collection of watches just in time for Valentine's Day. More than mere accessories, these timepieces serve as expressions of love and appreciation, infused with artistry and innovation. From the delicate charm of the Classic Slimline Ladies Moonphase to the technical brilliance of the Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture, each watch becomes a symbol of the special moments shared between loved ones, making Valentine's Day truly unforgettable.

6. Essence of love with a metal by Platinum Days of Love

Few things spell love and thoughtfulness like platinum jewellery. Whether you decide to celebrate a special milestone in your relationship journey on Valentine's Day or express your love and appreciation for your loved one, you can choose from an array of offerings that Platinum has including his & her rings, and special Valentine's pendants and chains for women. With platinum's timeless elegance, this white precious metal is an ideal option to elevate your Valentine's Day celebrations.

Visit for more information.

7. Luca One Shoulder Pleated Maxi Dress by Forever New

A lightweight woven masterpiece designed for formal events. With an asymmetrical neckline, one-shoulder design, and intricate detailing like cut-outs at the waist with peek-a-boo lace, this dress is a showstopper. The removable waist tie and concealed side zip add versatility and ease, making it the perfect choice for an effortlessly elegant look on any occasion.

Priced at Rs. 10,900/-

8. Virgio launches India's only sustainable Valentine's Day Collection - 'The Date'

Virgio, a homegrown circular fashion start-up, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Valentine's Day collection, "The Date." Crafted with passion and commitment to circular fashion, 'The Date' is a limited edition Valentine's Edit that redefines romance through luxurious recycled fabrics, chic and bold styles, a captivating narrative, and intricate details.

"The Date" collection is available at

9. Fusion Pink Feather Soft Saree by House of Vardha

Beautiful and feminine georgette saree with subtle gold zari work for your beloved.

Priced at Rs. 1,499 /- Product Link: Fusion Pink Feather Soft Saree – House of Vardha

10. Vivere by Nouria

Introducing 'Vivere', inspired by the essence of life and the beauty found in simplicity. Each piece within this collection is a poetic expression of the dance between light and shadow. In the tapestry of life, a thread so bright, Vivere whispers, a hymn in the night.

Their new collection is available on their website co

11. Guess Satin Chemisier Dress

Elevate your evening with Red Satin Chemisier Dress, a timeless ensemble exuding elegance and allure, destined to make you the center of attention with its rich hue and sleek design.

Priced at $130 Available on guess

12. Nithya Yuvrani Saree

Embrace regal allure in the Nithya Yuvrani Saree, featuring opulent fabrics and exquisite detailing fit for a queen, ensuring you make a majestic statement on every occasion.

Priced at Rs. 74,100/- Product Link: neitri

13. Pearl Handle Mini Bag by KAZO

Chic and compact, Pearl Handle Mini Bag is here to add a touch of sophistication to your special occasions. This sleek accessory exudes elegance and sophistication hence the perfect gift for your valentine.

Priced at Rs. 3,290/- Click here to buy

14. Crocs' Classic 2.0 Sandals

Who doesn't love a good pair of slip-ons? With the easy-breezy 'I woke up like this' look never going out of style, stepping out - even for some groceries - is supposed to make a statement! For those of us, who don't like compromising on comfort, Crocs presents a polished choice. Effortlessly harmonizing with various casual ensembles, the Classic 2.0 Sandals add a spring to your step, making them a versatile companion for a fun night out at the movies or a binge-watching spree on your couch. From shorts and crop tops to pajamas and hoodies, elevate your laid-back elegance with personalized Crocs adorned with Jibbitz, redefining style and making you look put together at all times.

Available on crocs

15. Kingdom of White Wing Collar Lustre Finish White Shirt - Tipple

Exude refined taste and timeless elegance with the Wing Collar Lustre Finish White Shirt - Tipple from Kingdom of White, the perfect choice for formal events and romantic occasions alike. Beyond being just a shirt, it symbolizes sophistication and class, seamlessly complementing tailored suits or tuxedos. Whether you're attending a romantic soirée or a formal gathering, wear the Tipple shirt to make a lasting impression that seamlessly blends timeless style with contemporary finesse. Let your attire speak volumes this Valentine's Day.

Priced at Rs. 3,499/- Available at Kingdom of White website and other e-commerce platforms

16. VegNonVeg and Boxout FM Unveil Limited Edition Hockey Jersey to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

As VegNonVeg and Boxout FM mark their 7th milestone, the pioneering entities in music, fashion, and street culture have joined forces to commemorate their journey with a special collaboration.

Introducing a limited-edition Hockey Jersey that encapsulates the essence of both brands. Priced at Rs. 6000, The VegNonVeg x Boxout FM Hockey Jersey serves as a testament to the shared passion for music, fashion, and street culture that unites these two entities. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant and dynamic street-style scene, the jersey embodies the spirit of urban creativity and self-expression.

Shop at all VNV stores PAN India or shop online at

17. Style Up your Valentine's Day with Rosso Brunello

Celebrate love in style with Rosso Brunello's Valentine's Day edit and make the day extra special for your significant other. The Valentine's Day edit features an array of premium footwear, including heels, pumps, moccasins, loafers, and more, designed to make a statement on your date night.

Inspired by the allure of the season of love, the collection seamlessly blends sophistication with contemporary trends. Each pair is a masterpiece, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality, comfort, and style. From luxurious stilettos that elongate the silhouette to smart moccasins adorned with intricate details, Rosso Brunello ensures that every step is a stride toward elegance.

The collection is a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary fashion. Celebrate the art of craftsmanship and the love for fashion with our meticulously designed products. Discover the perfect pieces that will effortlessly elevate your style quotient on this special day.

Price on request. Available at the store and online at rossobrunello

18. Magnificent Love Bulgari celebrates Valentine's Day 2024

On Valentine's Day 2024, Bulgari celebrates the authentic ties that fulfill the heart's desires in their purest form with a dedicated digital campaign. A reminder that every bond we create is an endless source of emotion.

As the perfect gifts to capture this rare and precious force, a curated selection of Bulgari creations embodies the joyful and vibrant energy that brings people together.

The Serpentine Vertical Tote, with its unique blend of contemporary design and iconic details, is the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Crafted in soft yet resistant Ivory Opal Metropolitan Calf Leather, its structured body is topped by two metallic snake-body-shaped handles, inspired by Bulgari's jewelry creations of the 60's.

19. Da Milano Valentine's Day Edit 2024 Celebrate love in style!

Whether you are searching for the perfect gift for your significant other or something to wear for a romantic date night, this adorable Amore Bag has you covered. Regardless of how you express your love, embrace this amazing emotion with delightful and charming accessories from Da Milano's Valentine's Day 2024 edit. Available in tempting black and chic red, these sophisticated arm candies will add a touch of glam to your wardrobe for the upcoming spring season.

Price on request. Available at the store and damilano

20. A Valentine's Affair with Jimmy Choo

What's not to love? Jimmy Choo levels up the forever affair of women's shoes and bags. The romantic allure of the Spring Summer 2024 collection will make anyone fall for it. This Valentine's day take things up a notch and celebrate your love with Jimmy Choo.

For more information visit Jimmy Choo

21. Sepia Rei Money Clip

Elevate your style with this chic and understated card holder, embodying your refined less-is-more aesthetic. Meticulously crafted from luxurious Italian grainy leather, it boasts multiple card slots and a money clip for a secure yet elegant organization of your essentials.

Priced at Rs 4,500/-

22. Carl F. Bucherer's Manero Flyback

The Manero Flyback Black is one of CFB's Capsule Collection's most popular watches. It has a stunning DLC-coated stainless-steel case with a deep black matte lacquered surface. The CFB 1970 caliber features chronograph and flyback functions.

Priced at Rs. 8,25,552/-

23. Floral Silk Robe by Rooh By Shivani

Indulge in the epitome of luxury loungewear with the Floral Silk Robe. Crafted from sustainable silk fabric, this ensemble not only pampers your senses but also aligns with your eco-conscious values. The robe's intricate floral patterns, an artful fusion of diverse blooms, infuse a breath of freshness and vibrancy into your relaxation ritual. Wrapped in the embrace of the finest fabric, every moment becomes a lavish escape into comfort and elegance, making the Floral Silk Robe a true reflection of the ultimate lounge experience.

Priced at Rs. 60,738.51/- Available on roohbyshivani

24. Casio's G-SHOCK GA-2100 for fitness enthusiast

Surprise your fitness-loving Valentine with the perfect gift that blends passion and performance – the sporty G-SHOCK GA-2100 in vibrant red! This eye-catching timepiece is more than just a watch; it's a bold statement of love and an ideal companion for their active lifestyle.

Priced at Rs. 12,995/- Available on casio

25. This Valentine's Day, elevate your wardrobe with a gift of unmatched style and elegance from Sameer Madan's collection

Inspired by timeless beauties and their enduring love for pearls, Sameer Madan's collection captures the essence of romance and sophistication. Step into a captivating realm where style seamlessly merges with bold self-expression, making this Valentine's Day an affair to remember. Each piece is meticulously crafted to ignite confidence and embrace the unique essence of every diva who adorns it.

Available on sameermadan

26. Reliance Jewels' 14 Karat Gold & Diamond Ring

It's worth splurging on a timeless expression of love and jewellery is your answer! A statement ring from the house of Reliance Jewels, with studded diamonds that can be worn on an everyday basis. One of the exclusive designs from the collection, the ring adds unmatched elegance to their personality. This two-toned plated rose gold ring with scintillating studded diamonds reflects 14kt gold purity. The design radiates sophistication while creating a lasting impact and strengthening the emotional connection with your stronger half.

Priced at Rs. 39200/- Available on reliancejewels

27. Diamond Pendant Chain from by C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers

The Diamond Pendant Chain is a captivating and elegant jewellery piece that exudes simplicity and sophistication. It features two different diamond cuts, which not only enhance its visual appeal but also create a distinct and timeless look.

Priced at Rs. 1,17,180/-. Product Link -

