Supporters of Imran Khan start day-long strike, close roads to denounce rigging of elections

(MENAFN) On Monday, thousands of supporters of Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister, Imran Khan, along with members of other political parties, initiated a day-long strike and blocked key highways in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan. The protest aimed to denounce the alleged rigging of last week's elections.



According to the final tally published on Sunday, independent candidates supported by Khan secured 93 out of 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, outnumbering the political parties that removed him from power nearly two years ago. The Pakistan Muslim League-N, led by three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, garnered 75 seats, the highest among the parties, and is currently engaged in discussions with allies to establish a coalition government. However, one result has been withheld, and another vote was postponed due to a candidate's demise.



Thursday's election was marred by allegations of vote rigging, a shutdown of mobile phone services, and the exclusion of Imran Khan from participation due to criminal convictions he asserts are politically motivated. His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was also barred from contesting, leading members to run as independents. Numerous candidates, backed by the PTI and other parties, refused to accept their defeats in numerous constituencies.



The discontent spilled onto the streets, with supporters of Khan's party blocking traffic in the northern city of Peshawar on Sunday. In the eastern city of Lahore, dozens were briefly detained following protests. These demonstrations reflect the heightened tensions and widespread dissatisfaction surrounding the electoral process and its outcomes in Pakistan.

MENAFN13022024000045015839ID1107844725