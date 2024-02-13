MGC Pharma Rebrands As Argent Biopharma In Strategic Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Embracing Comprehensive Restructuring for a New Biopharmaceutical Era

Continuing the Development of MGC Pharma's Innovative Drug Portfolio

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE: MXC), (OTC: MGCLF), (ASX: MXC)

Rebrands as Argent BioPharma in Strategic Transformation

Marking a significant milestone in its evolutionary journey, MGC Pharma has officially announced its rebranding to Argent BioPharma, pending approval from its shareholders. This rebranding is the culmination of an extensive restructuring, incorporating significant American capital and operational revisions. Poised for growth, Argent BioPharma is now set to emerge as a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in Polypharmacology and Nanotechnology. With its presence on both the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange, Argent BioPharma is well-positioned to make substantial contributions to enhancing medical treatment accessibility.

Embracing Comprehensive Restructuring for a New Biopharmaceutical Era

Innovating with Polypharmacology At the core of Argent BioPharma's strategy is Polypharmacology, a revolutionary approach that involves the creation of therapies targeting multiple molecular targets. This strategy is instrumental in addressing complex multifactorial diseases, setting new benchmarks in drug development and therapeutic outcomes.

Strategic Operational Focus Argent BioPharma is strategically focusing on generating revenue through its Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP), available to patients in major markets like the UK, USA, and Europe through early access schemes. This strategy is bolstered by invaluable real-world data gathered from these early access treatments, enhancing the safety and efficacy profiles of their clinical trials.

The company's European research and development center is a beacon of innovation, playing a crucial role in the entire drug development process, from initial concept to market launch. With two specialized manufacturing sites, Argent BioPharma adheres to the strict EU GMP and GDP guidelines, ensuring high-quality production standards.

Continuing the Development of MGC Pharma's Innovative Drug Portfolio

A Future-Oriented Product Line Argent BioPharma is dedicated to advancing its product portfolio, which focuses on immunology and neurology, employing Polypharmacology to develop novel treatments. Committed to introducing new treatment options every four years, the company aims to meet urgent unmet medical needs. Its leading products, including CannEpil® for refractory epilepsy and cerebral palsy, CimetrA® for acute lung injury and ARDS, and CogniCann® for dementia and Alzheimer's disease, exemplify its commitment to innovation and patient care.

Vision, Mission, and Strategic Objectives Argent BioPharma is driven by a vision to become a globally recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, committed to addressing unmet medical needs through the integration of Polypharmacology and Nanotechnology. Its mission is centered on researching and developing innovative treatments for global health challenges, guided by its strategic pillars of pioneering life science innovations, ensuring global accessibility, fostering consistent innovation, and achieving industry leadership.

Upholding Core Values and Governance Argent BioPharma not only pledges to advance healthcare through innovative R&D but also upholds a collaborative and ethical research culture. The company's operations are rooted in core values of integrity, diversity, teamwork, accountability, and excellence, all supported by a strong foundation in Environmental, Social, and Governance principles.

As Argent BioPharma transitions from MGC Pharma, it stands ready to lead a new era in biopharmaceuticals, promising accessible and impactful healthcare solutions on a global scale.

Contact:

UK IR/PR Advisers

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring / Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen

+44 203 934 6630

[email protected]

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Rowan Harland

Company Secretary

+61 8 6382 3390

[email protected]

Logo -



SOURCE MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd