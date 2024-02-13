Announcing Petrosil AMEA Bitumen And Base Oil Calendar Of Events 2024: Connecting The Dots With Next Level Networking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Petrosil AMEA unveils 2024 Calendar: Dynamic conferences in Dubai & Mumbai set to revolutionize industry networking!

DUBAI, UAE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Petrosil is excited to unveil the highly anticipated AMEA Calendar of Events for 2024, presenting an unparalleled lineup of industry-leading conferences set to redefine networking and collaboration in the bitumen, base oil, lubes, fuel oil, petrochemical, and wax sectors.

This year's calendar features two groundbreaking conferences:

Event 1: Petrosil 4th AMEA Convention and Exhibition

Theme: "Connecting the Dots of the Global Bitumen, Base Oil, and Wax Markets"

Date: April 29th, 2024

Location: Ritz-Carlton DIFC Hotel, Dubai

Petrosil AMEA Returns to Dubai after a significant 14-month hiatus to overwhelming response. Experience the pinnacle of networking and deal-making opportunities at the Petrosil 4th AMEA Convention and Exhibition. Serving as a sister brand to Petrosil's highly successful AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, this event provides a dedicated platform for meetings, exhibitions, and networking in the luxurious setting of the Ritz-Carlton DIFC Hotel in Dubai.

Petrosil's AMEA Dubai Event already has support from over 25 Sponsors and Exhibitors including Hormozan Oil, Petro Sanat Hormozan, Ravan Shimi Hormozan, META Nation, SEBCO, Grand Petroleum, Akam Bitumen, Riyoniz Bitumen, Faraz Oil, Ecos Daily Way, Goel Petro energy, Tarkol, Dravyam Industries, Romen Oil, Prominent Sales Corporation, Tushehbar Shipping, RT Marine, Asphalt and Bitumen West, Alpon, UTC Petrochemicals, Hormoz Marine and DIO Trading. Marketing Associates and Media Partners Include Bitumenshop, Bitumart, Base Oil Report, Wax Report, WPB, Pars Bitumen Digital and Fuels and Lubes.

Since 2017, Petrosil has organized multiple successful AMEA Conferences in the UAE, India, and Thailand. Building on this success, we are committed to taking the networking, deal-making, and information sharing experience to new heights. Expect expanded exhibition space, additional meeting rooms, and cutting-edge networking tools and software. Petrosil enthusiastically welcomed over 1400 esteemed participants last year to its highly anticipated and foremost AMEA Events held in Dubai, Bangkok, and Mumbai.

Event 2: The 9th Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Conference

Theme: "Evolving Bitumen and Base Oil Markets & Emerging Supply and Demand Hubs"

Date: September 5th, 2024

Location: JW Marriott Sahar Hotel, Mumbai

Mark your calendars for The 9th AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, organized by Petrosil at the JW Marriott Sahar Hotel in Mumbai. This conference aims to bring together industry players from the world's fastest-growing bitumen and base oil markets, facilitating a platform for insightful presentations, premium networking opportunities, and the exchange of ideas and information.

Attendees will gain valuable knowledge about the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the industry from experts in the field. Don't miss the dedicated AMEA bitumen and base oil roundtable business networking sessions designed to foster new and innovative networking opportunities.

The Asia and Middle East regions represent vibrant and rapidly expanding markets for bitumen and base oil, driven by robust infrastructure development, increasing demand for lubricants, and growing industrial activities. With strategic geographical locations, dynamic economies, and burgeoning energy demands, Asia and the Middle East offer immense growth opportunities for stakeholders in the bitumen and base oil sectors, fostering innovation, investment, and collaboration across the supply chain.

In addition to these two major conferences, Petrosil has planned a series of Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Energy Conferences across different locations in the region. These events will aim to Connect the Dots of the Evolving Markets!

By attending these two groundbreaking events, participants will not only gain access to insightful presentations and premium networking opportunities but also position their companies for unprecedented growth and success.

Save the dates for the Petrosil 4th AMEA Convention and Exhibition on April 29th, 2024, and The 9th Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Conference on September 5th, 2024. Join us in Dubai and Mumbai to unlock new business opportunities and shape the future of the industry.

For more information, visit and . For registrations, early bird prices, team and alumni discounts, and sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, contact Dhiren Shah at +91 9323280923 or Arun Pandya at +91 9594399630 or write to ....

