Iran’s Kerman province records USD416M in exports over 10 months

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, Kerman province in Iran achieved exports totaling 340,000 tons of goods valued at USD416 million during the initial 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024. Mohammad-Mehdi Fadakar, the director-general of the province's Customs Department, highlighted a notable 22 percent increase in export weight compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



In a separate announcement by Mehdi Hosseini-Nejad, the head of Kerman province's Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, it was revealed that non-oil goods worth USD490 million were exported from the province during the previous Iranian calendar year, ending on March 20, 2023. However, there was a substantial decline of 49 percent in the value of annual exports compared to the preceding year.



Pistachios and copper emerged as the primary exported commodities from Kerman province, constituting a significant portion of its export portfolio, accounting for 64 percent of total exports in the previous year. Meanwhile, the province witnessed a surge in imports, with commodities worth USD2.2 billion being imported, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 107 percent. Auto parts were identified as the predominant imported items.



Additionally, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran accomplished non-oil goods exports totaling 113 million tons valued at USD40.5 billion during the initial 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year. These figures underscore Iran's ongoing efforts to bolster its trade activities and expand its presence in the global marketplace despite various economic challenges and fluctuations in export values.

