Pilgrims Can Get Kashi Darshan For Rs 500 In AC Buses

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch a scheme for pilgrims in which they will be able to visit five spots in Varanasi at a nominal cost of Rs 500, an official spokesperson said.

"The footfall in Kashi has gone up significantly and the numbers continue to soar. To facilitate the pilgrims, the state government has decided to launch a Kashi Darshan scheme," the spokesperson said.

As per the scheme, the government will launch an electric AC bus that will take pilgrims to five places of religious importance, including Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Durga temple and Sankat Mochan temple.

The yatra will begin from Cantt railway station of Varanasi.

Bookings can also be made at the station. The proposal will be taking shape through Varanasi City Transport Services.

Officials said that government had also undertaken revival and restoration of the temples in Varanasi on a large scale.

