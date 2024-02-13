BJP To Seek Suggestions From Farmers For Manifesto

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 13 (IANS) The BJP will now seek suggestions from farmers and incorporate them in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

UP BJP Kisan Morcha Kameshwar Singh said that as part of the Gram Parikrama Abhiyan, the party functionaries would establish a dialogue with farmers to get their feedback which would be accounted for by the party minutely.

"We will inform farmers about the initiatives taken by BJP governments at the Centre and the state for farmers," Singh said.

The development comes at a time when farmers are agitating in support of their demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee crop MSP.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has claimed that over 200 farmers' unions from across the country will participate in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, scheduled to start from Tuesday. The stir comes more than three years after a raging and prolonged protest was staged by farmers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, in Delhi against the farm laws which were eventually repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gram Parikrama Yatra will be carried out in nearly 2 lakh villages across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, it will be held in at least 50,000 villages.

Singh said under the drive, BJP and Kisan Morcha functionaries would hold events in each of the 1918 organisational divisions and it would continue till March 5.

