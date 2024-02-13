Iran aims to introduce 2,500 EVs into public transportation fleet

(MENAFN) An official affiliated with Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade has disclosed plans to introduce 2,500 electric vehicles into Iran's public transportation fleet by the conclusion of the current Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 19th. This initiative reflects a concerted effort by Iranian authorities to integrate sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions into the country's infrastructure.



Hasan Karimi-Sanjari, the Manager overseeing the electric vehicle project within the Industry Ministry, commented on a proposal regarding the importation of electric cars into the nation: “It is expected that 2,500 electric vehicles will be added to the public transport fleet before the New Year.”



As per the official, the aforementioned vehicles have already been procured, with 600 of them having completed the customs clearance process. An additional 600 vehicles are currently undergoing customs procedures, while 1,500 more are in transit and expected to be imported into the country soon. This update indicates a significant advancement in the implementation of Iran's electric vehicle project, reflecting the tangible progress made in acquiring and facilitating the entry of electric cars into the domestic market.

