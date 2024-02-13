Kremlin, Elon Musk dismiss Ukraine's allegations regarding army use of Starlink

(MENAFN) The Kremlin dismissed Ukraine's allegations on Monday regarding the use of Starlink Internet terminals by Russian troops engaged in frontline combat.



Kyiv's GUR military intelligence agency asserted that it possessed evidence indicating the systematic deployment of these terminals by Russian forces. Accusing Moscow of "smuggling" the terminals into the country, Ukrainian authorities expressed concern over the implications of such technology in the ongoing conflict.



Starlink, a satellite Internet network owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, operates through a constellation of satellites positioned in low Earth orbit.



This innovative network is designed to deliver Internet connectivity to remote and underserved areas, as well as regions where conventional communication infrastructure is unavailable or compromised due to conflict or natural disasters. The terminals associated with Starlink have the capability to establish Internet access in remote locations with limited connectivity options, making them valuable assets in various scenarios.



“My companies have probably done more to undermine Russia than anything,” during a live-streamed session on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk voiced criticism regarding US financial support to Ukraine.



Musk asserted that SpaceX had acquired approximately two-thirds of the Russian space launch business and emphasized that “Starlink has overwhelmingly helped Ukraine.”



“It cannot be officially supplied here and is not officially supplied here,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov informed journalists on Monday.



“Accordingly, it cannot be officially used here in any way,” he further mentioned.



The system is inactive in Russia, indicating that even a device located within Russia would be unable to establish a connection.



However, Kyiv has accused Russian troops of utilizing the device along the frontlines in Ukraine.

MENAFN13022024000045015839ID1107844686