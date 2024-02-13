Dollar approaches large threshold against yen, crypto markets remain stable ahead of US inflation data

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US dollar approached a crucial psychological level against the Japanese yen, while maintaining stability in anticipation of the release of pivotal US inflation data later in the day. Concurrently, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin remained around the USD50,000 mark for the second consecutive day.



Early trading activity in Asia was characterized by subdued volumes, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets observing closure due to the Lunar New Year holiday. Traders were on alert as they awaited the unveiling of US consumer price data, a key economic indicator in the world's largest economy.



The dollar's latest trading price against the yen reached 149.39 yen, inching closer to the significant threshold of 150 yen. Analysts suggest that breaching this level is likely to trigger heightened responses from Japanese officials aimed at bolstering the currency.



The yen has experienced a notable decline of over five percent against the dollar since the onset of the year, facing sustained pressure amid diminishing investor expectations regarding the scale and pace of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve.



Investors betting on the yen's depreciation found reinforcement in signals indicating that the Bank of Japan intends to strongly resist raising interest rates, even in the event of terminating its negative interest rate policy this year, as markets currently anticipate.



Meanwhile, the euro marginally depreciated by 0.03 percent to USD1.0768, while the British pound experienced a slight decrease of 0.07 percent to USD1.2620. Similarly, the Australian dollar also saw a decline of 0.08 percent to USD0.6526.



All eyes remain fixed on the impending release of the US January inflation report, anticipated to shed more light on the potential timing and likelihood of interest rate cuts by the US central bank throughout the year. This data release is poised to have significant implications for market sentiment and future monetary policy decisions.

