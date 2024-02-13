NatWest Group braces to allocate USD442,3M in staff bonuses

(MENAFN) NatWest Group is reportedly preparing to allocate approximately £350 million (USD442,3 million) in staff bonuses, coinciding with the government's formulation of plans for a retail share offer that could significantly diminish the state's remaining stake in the bailed-out lender.



According to a UK-based news agency, NatWest is in the final stages of shaping proposals for the bonus pool in anticipation of unveiling its annual results this week. These results are expected to reveal the bank's most profitable year since its rescue by British taxpayers.



Although City forecasts project higher profits fueled by escalating interest rates, the forthcoming bonuses are set to slightly dip below last year's total of £367 million.



The disclosure of NatWest's financial performance, to be overseen by interim chief executive Paul Thwaite, follows a tumultuous year for the bank. Throughout 2023, the institution grappled with a controversy that erupted over the 'debanking' of Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader. Initially attributed to commercial reasons, the closure of Mr. Farage's Coutts accounts was later revealed to have been influenced predominantly by his political views.



Dame Alison Rose, who had briefed a US news agency with an inaccurate account of the situation, faced repercussions for her involvement. Consequently, she relinquished over £7 million in bonus and long-term incentive payments as a result of the controversy.

MENAFN13022024000045015839ID1107844683