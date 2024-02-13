Serie A decides to maintain current 20-club format

(MENAFN) On Monday, Italy's premier football division, Serie A, announced its decision to maintain its current 20-club format following a meeting held at the league's headquarters in Milan. The league issued a statement confirming the continuation of the 20-team structure for future seasons, despite deliberations to potentially reduce the number of participating clubs to 18.



Reports from Italy's state-run news agency indicated that the proposal to decrease the number of clubs from 20 to 18 was rejected during the Serie A assembly. It was noted that only four prominent clubs - Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, and Roma - supported the idea of transitioning to an 18-team format, citing concerns over fixture congestion. However, the majority of 16 clubs voted in favor of maintaining the existing 20-team setup.



Serie A's decision to uphold the 20-club format marks a departure from previous discussions surrounding potential structural changes. The league initially introduced the 20-team format back in 2004, a significant alteration from the traditional 18-club configuration that characterized Serie A before the 2004-05 season.



The league's determination to retain the 20-club structure reflects a commitment to continuity and stability within Italian football. While debates regarding league format adjustments may arise periodically, Serie A's latest decision underscores the collective preference to adhere to the established framework that has defined the league for nearly two decades.

