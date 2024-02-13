Udinese upsets Juventus with 1-0 victory in Turin

(MENAFN) Juventus suffered a setback in their bid for the Italian football division title as Udinese unexpectedly secured a 1-0 victory in Turin on Monday. The decisive goal came from Udinese's Argentine defender, Lautaro Giannetti, who found the net in the 25th minute at the Allianz Stadium.



Despite the defeat, Juventus remains in second place with 53 points from 24 matches. However, they are only one point ahead of third-place AC Milan. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, who have a game in hand, currently leads the Italian Serie A by seven points.



Udinese, positioned in the lower ranks, have accumulated 22 points in the league standings.



The Derby d'Italia held on February 4 saw Inter seize control of the Serie A title race with a 1-0 victory against Juventus at Milan's Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. Notably, Inter and Juventus will not face each other again in the remainder of the 2023-24 Serie A season.



Inter's last Serie A triumph occurred in the 2020-21 campaign, while Juventus last secured the Scudetto in 2020. The competitive landscape of Italian football continues to evolve as the season progresses.

