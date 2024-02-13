Massive fire at Swedish amusement park leaves 16 injured, 1 missing

(MENAFN) On Monday, a Swedish amusement park located in the city of Gothenburg was shaken by a massive fire and several explosions, resulting in one person being reported missing and 16 others sustaining injuries.



The incident unleashed heavy black smoke that enveloped central areas of the city, prompting authorities to issue an emergency warning to the public.



"A man is missing after the big fire in Liseberg. He is tied to that workplace. Now he is gone," police spokesperson Stefan Gustavsson told a Swedish daily.



The search for the missing individual is currently underway, and authorities have informed the next of kin regarding the situation.



"We have been looking for him during the day. We cannot say with certainty that he was not at the scene," declared Gustavsson.



"We know that Liseberg had that suspicion and have searched the parts we can. But we cannot search large parts of the building because of the heavy fire and the risk of landslides," Henrik Gunnarsson, the spokesperson for the rescue service, provided the statement regarding the ongoing search for the missing individual.



The recently built water park, Oceana, situated within the Liseberg amusement park, has been entirely devastated by the fire and subsequent explosions.



Lisa Rang, a press spokesperson at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, confirmed that the injured individuals have been hospitalized for treatment. Fortunately, all of them are reported to be in stable condition.

