Gold prices stay unchanged prior to US inflation report

(MENAFN) Gold prices exhibited minimal movement on Tuesday, as investors opted for caution in anticipation of the forthcoming inflation report from the United States. This report holds significance as it could potentially offer insights into the timing of the first interest rate adjustment by the US Federal Reserve. Spot transactions settled gold at USD2,018.71 per ounce as of 0424 GMT, following a brief dip to USD2,011.72 per ounce on Monday, marking its lowest level in over two weeks. Similarly, US gold futures experienced marginal fluctuations, concluding at USD2032.30 per ounce.



Trading activity was subdued, particularly with the closure of markets in China and Hong Kong for the Lunar New Year holiday. The absence of these major players contributed to expectations of weak trading volumes during the day.



Investor attention remains focused on the impending release of the US Consumer Price Index for January, slated for 1330 GMT. This data release is eagerly awaited, as it is poised to provide valuable insights into inflation trends, thereby influencing future monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.



In addition to gold, other precious metals demonstrated varied performances. Platinum settled in spot transactions at USD888.89 per ounce, while palladium experienced a modest uptick of 1.5 percent to reach USD905.71 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver recorded a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, closing at USD22.71 per ounce.



As market participants await the inflation data's release and assess its implications, the precious metals market remains in a state of cautious anticipation, navigating through the uncertainties surrounding monetary policy and economic indicators.

