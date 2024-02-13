Moldova discovers remnants from Russian drone near Ukrainian border

(MENAFN) Moldova reported the discovery of remnants from a Russian drone near its border with Ukraine, a development occurring as tensions persist between Moscow and Kyiv, with the conflict poised to enter its third year.



According to a statement released by the Moldovan Border Police on Sunday, authorities identified fragments of a Shahed drone in the vicinity of the commune of Etulia, located in close proximity to Moldova's border with Ukraine.



The police reassured that there were no immediate risks or dangers posed to the communities in the surrounding area, emphasizing that all necessary measures to ensure "order, peace, and public safety" had been promptly implemented.



Subsequently, experts were tasked with collecting the drone fragments for detailed examination.



The police further indicated that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in question is suspected to have been brought down by anti-aircraft systems during a recent Russian attack in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region, an incident that occurred the previous week.



Moldovan Leader Maia Sandu wrote in a post on social media platform X that the "discovery of the Shahed drone debris in southern Moldova today serves as another stark reminder of the grim reality we face. Russia’s aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue."

